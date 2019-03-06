Kevin Chouinard: John Collins is available. Dewayne Ded…
Kevin Chouinard: John Collins is available. Dewayne Dedmon is out.
March 6, 2019 | 7:37 pm EST Update
Asked whether or not Joel Embiid (left knee soreness) would make the Sixers’ trip to Houston on Friday, coach Brett Brown said: “We are still going through that. There has been no decision officially on that. The bottom line is we have come this far in relation to rest after the All Star break — personally, I am at a stage where if it requires more time, so be it. The end game is obvious: it is trying to deliver him to the playoffs healthy. I do look up from time to time and pay attention to the calendar. It’s not like you have an abundance of time.” Embiid has been out since the All Star Break.