Truth be told, the fact that the Bucks enjoying each other is a story – They go to dinner together?! – says even more about some of their rivals than it does about them. But by all accounts, it’s the kind of substantive truth that they’re convinced will serve them well in the months ahead. “All of it is voluntary, but the participation (on team dinners) has got to be above 90 percent,” Horst said. “It is the character of the guys. It is the group that matters. But we’ve definitely put things in place that I think have developed that interaction and camaraderie. To talk about it the way Commissioner Silver did, I do think that we have a camaraderie that exists, and a chemistry that exists, that 100 percent is an advantage for us. I agree with that.”