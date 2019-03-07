After a worrisome start that was partially fueled by th…
After a worrisome start that was partially fueled by the success of Luka Doncic, Young has exploded over his past 18 games by averaging 24 points and 8.9 assists (with only 3.7 turnovers). After scoring inefficiently early in the season, Young is prospering with a 58.2 true shooting percentage over this stint. Most encouraging of all is just how steady he’s been as a passer; even if his scoring isn’t manifesting, he can create for others. But just as it was foolish to label Young a bust, it would be equally silly to proclaim him a definite superstar. He has a lot of work to do defensively and needs to sustain his recent efficient scoring. The recent surge does, however, explain why Atlanta made the draft-day trade to swap Doncic’s rights to Dallas for the rights to Young and a future first-rounder.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
March 7, 2019 | 12:34 pm EST Update
Later this summer, the tables will turn for Brooklyn’s front office as Russell enters restricted free agency once the Nets extend a one-year, $9.16 million qualifying offer to him, as expected. He will count as a $21 million cap hold until he either signs the qualifying offer, signs an offer sheet with another team or negotiates a new long-term deal with the Nets. “I think D’Angelo is worth around $20 million (annually),” one long-time Eastern Conference executive said. “Is this payback time for the Nets? Will teams offer him the way they (Nets) did for Crabbe, Porter, and Johnson? I think he turned the corner. I think he has a chip on his shoulder.” “He’s going to be in high demand and will get close to max with his overall improvement,” a Western Conference executive said.
Barring the Nets agreeing to deals with two maximum-salary free agents, Russell will be a restricted free agent and his market will be dictated by interest from other teams. Brooklyn has the right of first refusal to match any offer sheet Russell signs with another team. Teams such as the Indiana Pacers, Phoenix Suns, and Orlando Magic are teams who could use a point guard this summer.
Jonathan Feigen: The Rockets recall Gary Clark and Terrence Jones from the Vipers in the G League in time for today’s practice. Face the Sixers on Friday.
The Kings have 18 games left. They won’t play the Clippers again in the regular season after going 0-4 against them, but they will have one final shot at the Spurs, as the teams meet March 31 at AT&T Center. Sacramento will play 12 games and San Antonio 10 before that game. The Kings will look for their first season sweep. “This league is crazy and you never know what can happen,” Kings guard De’Aaron Fox said. “Anybody can go on a run – I think the Spurs won like four or five in a row. If we string that together and they drop a couple then it’s a different race.”
By today’s pace-and-space standards, Jokic and Mason Plumlee are both centers. Yet in an era where teams are more likely to use a wing at the 4 spot over a second big man, Jokic and Plumlee have played 413 minutes together. During that time, the Nuggets have outscored opponents by 11.9 points per 100 possessions, a mark that would easily lead the league over a full season. That jaw-dropping production raises a key question: Can some NBA teams find an edge by zigging when everyone else is zagging, and thus spur a return to bigger lineups? The answer depends on how you define a big man.
Says Denver assistant coach Ryan Bowen, who works with the team’s bigs, “They’re both so skilled in the way they play the game—they’re both playmaking bigs.” Those skills lead to remarkable offensive production when Jokic and Plumlee share the floor. According to Cleaning The Glass, which filters out garbage-time statistics, the Nuggets score 121.8 points per 100 possessions with the Jokic/Plumlee combo. Those lineups sport a 58.5 percent effective field goal percentage, which ranks in the 98th percentile among all NBA lineups, grabs 33.9 percent of available offensive rebounds (99th percentile) and shoots 65.2 percent at the rim (76th percentile). In other words, they take full advantage of their size.
Truth be told, the fact that the Bucks enjoying each other is a story – They go to dinner together?! – says even more about some of their rivals than it does about them. But by all accounts, it’s the kind of substantive truth that they’re convinced will serve them well in the months ahead. “All of it is voluntary, but the participation (on team dinners) has got to be above 90 percent,” Horst said. “It is the character of the guys. It is the group that matters. But we’ve definitely put things in place that I think have developed that interaction and camaraderie. To talk about it the way Commissioner Silver did, I do think that we have a camaraderie that exists, and a chemistry that exists, that 100 percent is an advantage for us. I agree with that.”
Is the NHL’s marijuana policy the model of the future? The NFL’s CBA expires after the 2020 season, and it’s believed the drug policy will be a major discussion point. The NFLPA probably will argue for something similar to the NHL’s policy — test for marijuana, but don’t punish it — and it will be worth monitoring if the NFL agrees. The NBA and NBPA have had ongoing discussions about their marijuana policy, with commissioner Adam Silver seemingly open to reform, being quoted several times as saying, “We should follow the science.”