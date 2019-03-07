“I don’t keep up with where I stand (in the Rookie …
“I don’t keep up with where I stand (in the Rookie of the Year race),” Doncic said. “But I know (Trae Young) has been doing great. He proved a lot of doubters that he can play in the league. I’m really happy that he’s doing great things.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
March 7, 2019 | 3:12 pm EST Update
Chriss is a free agent at the end of the year and at least a couple of Cavs players are hopeful he can return next year on a make-good deal similar to what Rodney Hood signed last summer.
And yet, that’s a big reason why Chriss is in Cleveland. He has the reputation of not playing hard and not listening to his coaches. He was banished in Phoenix for throwing fits at coaches, and then the Rockets quickly moved on from him. One league source outside of the Cavs wondered whether his career is in jeopardy, even at this young of an age, because of his reputation and habits. If he can’t make it here, on one of the worst teams in the league where playing time is plentiful, where exactly can he fit? “I don’t think it’s even close to being over,” Chriss said of his career. “Obviously I haven’t been in the best position for myself and I think this is a better position for me to grow and develop as a player.”
Young and Doncic prefer lighter topics when they chat — like video games. “He’s all about Fortnite, and I’m not,” Young said. He added that he was “more of a 2K guy,” in reference to the popular NBA 2K franchise. “I play the sports games, and he plays Fortnite,” Young continued. “I think we’re just a little different.”
“I know it’s a part of my life now,” Young said in a telephone interview last Friday, hours before he rang up 49 points, 16 assists and 8 rebounds in a quadruple-overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls. “I tell everybody that hopefully we’re both 15-plus years down the line and we’re still playing and it’s a competition that’s been going since draft night,” Young said. “I think it’s going to go on forever, so might as well just accept it and take it on as a challenge.”
“That first month of the year was difficult for me,” Young said. “There’s definitely an adjustment period for any college shooter. And I think that’s what I was going through early on in the season. I was shooting terrible. I was really just thinking about it too much.” And now? “The game,” Young said, “is really starting to slow down for me.”
The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned forward Chimezie Metu and guard Lonnie Walker IV to the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League. In 20 total games with Austin, Metu holds averages of 14.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.55 blocks in 28.3 minutes. He contributed a double-double in his last appearance with Austin, recording 15 points and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
The chosen interview strategy is born out of necessity, as Giannis’ representatives from the Bucks and his agency have made it clear that he’s not granting one-on-ones these days – at least not of the sit-down, scheduled variety. His explanation is precisely what you might expect: This season is too special to lose focus, meaning he’d rather stick to the league-mandated media sessions while eschewing extra requests. Like his friend and foe Stephen Curry of the defending champion Warriors likes to tweet, #Lockin. The dumb-luck of it all, of course, is that this ‘scrum’ session is as small as they get. As Giannis comes off the floor after practice, he takes a seat against the wall and settles in. This, like all the others, is a double-team that he can handle. “I love it,” Giannis says with a smile. “It’s amazing that I can just work in silence. I’m a low-profile guy. I know that being good, having a great team, and winning in this league (means) that attention comes with it, but I’d rather quiet days like this.”