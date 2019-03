The chosen interview strategy is born out of necessity, as Giannis’ representatives from the Bucks and his agency have made it clear that he’s not granting one-on-ones these days – at least not of the sit-down, scheduled variety. His explanation is precisely what you might expect: This season is too special to lose focus, meaning he’d rather stick to the league-mandated media sessions while eschewing extra requests. Like his friend and foe Stephen Curry of the defending champion Warriors likes to tweet, #Lockin. The dumb-luck of it all, of course, is that this ‘scrum’ session is as small as they get. As Giannis comes off the floor after practice, he takes a seat against the wall and settles in. This, like all the others, is a double-team that he can handle. “I love it,” Giannis says with a smile. “It’s amazing that I can just work in silence. I’m a low-profile guy. I know that being good, having a great team, and winning in this league (means) that attention comes with it, but I’d rather quiet days like this.”