54 mins ago via ESPN
Atlanta Hawks forward Vince Carter, 42, said he wants to return for a 22nd NBA season if teams are interested in him this offseason. When asked during an appearance Thursday on ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption if he had an age in mind for when he wanted to retire, Carter said, “43.” “I think I could stretch it out one more,” he said. “At the end of the year, I usually assess from top to bottom to see how I’m feeling. And, obviously, opportunity — when the phone call rings and teams show interest, that’s a good thing.”

March 8, 2019 | 5:57 am EST Update
Count ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith among those who think Kevin Durant may leave the Golden State Warriors during the coming offseason. “I think the scuttlebutt about him departing from Golden State is legit because I definitely think he plans on leaving,” he said on Thursday’s episode of First Take. “But I want to emphasize two things. The Golden State Warriors as an organization do not plan on losing him, number one. And number two, Kevin Durant is the kind of dude that changes his mind.”
54 mins ago via Bleacher Report

“I’m just praying we don’t lose him,” Bayno added. Ah, yes, the future. Bogdanovic is going to be a free agent at season’s end. Already, Bayno is politicking for his return to the Pacers. “He sees how important he is to us and that’s not the same with every team,’’ he said. “He may end up going to another team and taking more money and being miserable. All we can do is hope he wants to be here and know how much we love him. And I’m speaking for the entire coaching staff when I say that.”
54 mins ago via The Athletic

Rajon Rondo: Let me help y’all out. Since everyone wants to over analyze, gaslight, and over interpret situations, let me help y’all with your due diligence. The real story that everyone should be talking about right now is how my teammate, Lebron James, accomplished a huge milestone in last night’s game. What he has accomplished in this game shows where hard work, dedication, and perseverance can take you. It shows little kids that don’t come from privilege that success is attainable. It shows that no one can tell you how great you can be.
54 mins ago via Instagram

