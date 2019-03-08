Atlanta Hawks forward Vince Carter, 42, said he wants to return for a 22nd NBA season if teams are interested in him this offseason. When asked during an appearance Thursday on ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption if he had an age in mind for when he wanted to retire, Carter said, “43.” “I think I could stretch it out one more,” he said. “At the end of the year, I usually assess from top to bottom to see how I’m feeling. And, obviously, opportunity — when the phone call rings and teams show interest, that’s a good thing.”
Atlanta Hawks forward Vince Carter, 42, said he wants t…
March 8, 2019 | 5:57 am EST Update
Odds Kemba stays in Charlotte? Sam Amick: @Eric R. At this point, based on scuttlebutt around the league but without direct clarity from his side, it feels like he’s more likely to leave than stay.
Count ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith among those who think Kevin Durant may leave the Golden State Warriors during the coming offseason. “I think the scuttlebutt about him departing from Golden State is legit because I definitely think he plans on leaving,” he said on Thursday’s episode of First Take. “But I want to emphasize two things. The Golden State Warriors as an organization do not plan on losing him, number one. And number two, Kevin Durant is the kind of dude that changes his mind.”
What are the chances of the Hawks getting a meeting with Kevin Durant this summer, do the Hawks need to win the draft lottery for Durant to consider Atlanta? Sam Amick: @Abdi O. The Hawks are pretty confident that they can at least get a meeting. I don’t have any intel on whether Kevin’s group might see it the same way, but we shall see.
Why is KD so pissed off? I don’t get it. A great situation in GS, playing a great brand of basketball, winning titles and this dude is constantly angry. Thoughts? Sam Amick: @Sean P. Only he can speak for himself, but the Warriors are definitely routinely confused as to why he doesn’t seem more enthused by what they have all built together.
“I’m just praying we don’t lose him,” Bayno added. Ah, yes, the future. Bogdanovic is going to be a free agent at season’s end. Already, Bayno is politicking for his return to the Pacers. “He sees how important he is to us and that’s not the same with every team,’’ he said. “He may end up going to another team and taking more money and being miserable. All we can do is hope he wants to be here and know how much we love him. And I’m speaking for the entire coaching staff when I say that.”
According to a source, Knicks brass will explore their options on draft night with Ntilikina. Obviously, Ntilikina is available in any Anthony Davis package, but if the Knicks can acquire an extra first-round pick for him, they would consider it. “The Knicks will be active on draft night,” one NBA source told The Post.
Rajon Rondo: Let me help y’all out. Since everyone wants to over analyze, gaslight, and over interpret situations, let me help y’all with your due diligence. The real story that everyone should be talking about right now is how my teammate, Lebron James, accomplished a huge milestone in last night’s game. What he has accomplished in this game shows where hard work, dedication, and perseverance can take you. It shows little kids that don’t come from privilege that success is attainable. It shows that no one can tell you how great you can be.