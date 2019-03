All season, everyone has assumed Luka Doncic will win the Rookie of the Year award. But with your recent play, there’s now some talk that you may be able to make this race interesting. Is that a goal of yours and do you feel Rookie of the Year is still a realistic possibility for you? Trae Young: I want to be the best rookie in my class – this year and beyond. Of course I want to win it, and I still think there’s a chance. Luka has had a tremendous year. He’s played well all year and done a lot of tremendous things, and I’m really pulling for him because I want our rookie class to look good. But I think I’ve had a pretty good year as well. And with the way I’ve been playing lately, I think if I continue to play this way, there’s definitely a chance that I’ll win it. Both of our teams are sitting in 12th or 13th in our conference, so it’s not like making the playoffs or winning is going to be a [deciding] factor, but I obviously want to win games as well. We’ll see.