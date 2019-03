It seems like you’re playing with a lot more confidence too. You’re pulling up from deep and it seems like your swagger is back. Trae Young: Yeah, for sure. My confidence has always been high, but right now it’s definitely standing out – as you can tell because I’m playing with a lot of flair and excitement. I think you can see the joy on my face when I’m playing now, and I think that’s what I was missing early on in the season. It feels like I’m supposed to be here, knowing all the hard work that I’ve put in. I’m just trying to enjoy it all. I’m appreciating and enjoying all the little moments, all the little details.