It seems like you’re playing with a lot more confidence too. You’re pulling up from deep and it seems like your swagger is back. Trae Young: Yeah, for sure. My confidence has always been high, but right now it’s definitely standing out – as you can tell because I’m playing with a lot of flair and excitement. I think you can see the joy on my face when I’m playing now, and I think that’s what I was missing early on in the season. It feels like I’m supposed to be here, knowing all the hard work that I’ve put in. I’m just trying to enjoy it all. I’m appreciating and enjoying all the little moments, all the little details.
March 10, 2019 | 12:08 pm EDT Update
Do you think Atlanta could become an attractive destination for free agents? And, within the rules, are you open to recruiting players to the Hawks? Trae Young: Oh, I definitely think this is going to be a big spot that free agents look at. I mean, we’re a very young team, but we’ve been playing really well lately and this is an exciting team and an exciting city. I think we’re maybe one or two pieces away from really making that jump and taking off. I definitely think this is an attractive city [and situation]. And I’m not a tampering guy or anything like that, but I think I’m a good recruiter – for sure.
Gary Washburn: Marcus Morris on #Celtics’ sudden resurgence. “Ask that man right there (Kyrie Irving). His energy has just taken us to another level. He’s been great for us. Everybody been talking about how he want out and all this other shit, but he’s been great for us, a great leader.”
Tom Westerholm: Kyrie Irving: “When everyone’s on the same page, we’re a different team. We weren’t doing that consistently throughout this season, and now it’s more important than ever for us to have connectivity and be together.”
Tom Westerholm: Kyrie spent about a minute praising LeBron. He was then asked about the charge he tried to take: “Yeah, after I just talked about how great ‘Bron is, he hits me with an elbow. So that’s all part of basketball. I’m OK.”