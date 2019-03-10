USA Today Sports

It seems like you’re playing with a lot more confidence too. You’re pulling up from deep and it seems like your swagger is back. Trae Young: Yeah, for sure. My confidence has always been high, but right now it’s definitely standing out – as you can tell because I’m playing with a lot of flair and excitement. I think you can see the joy on my face when I’m playing now, and I think that’s what I was missing early on in the season. It feels like I’m supposed to be here, knowing all the hard work that I’ve put in. I’m just trying to enjoy it all. I’m appreciating and enjoying all the little moments, all the little details.

Do you think Atlanta could become an attractive destination for free agents? And, within the rules, are you open to recruiting players to the Hawks? Trae Young: Oh, I definitely think this is going to be a big spot that free agents look at. I mean, we’re a very young team, but we’ve been playing really well lately and this is an exciting team and an exciting city. I think we’re maybe one or two pieces away from really making that jump and taking off. I definitely think this is an attractive city [and situation]. And I’m not a tampering guy or anything like that, but I think I’m a good recruiter – for sure.
