Kevin Chouinard: Hawks are now listing Dewayne Dedmon as probable.
March 10, 2019 | 5:11 pm EDT Update
Eric Walden: Dante Exum is PROBABLE to play tomorrow vs. Thunder. Ricky Rubio and Raul Neto are both OUT. Ekpe Udoh is PROBABLE.
The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Deonte Burton to an NBA contract, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.
Vincent Ellis: #Pistons Wayne Ellington buried grandmother Saturday in Philly. He was going to be available Sunday “Hooping is what keeps you sane when you’re going through tough times. If you lose somebody or going through something in life. For me, basketball has always been my safe place.”
Vincent Ellis: Bruce Brown (ankle) told me he was playing against #Nets tomorrow. Could have played today.