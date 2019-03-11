Kevin Chouinard: Final: Hawks 128, Pelicans 116 Kevin H…
Kevin Chouinard: Final: Hawks 128, Pelicans 116 Kevin Huerter finished with 27 points and 3 assists
March 10, 2019 | 8:39 pm EDT Update
Alykhan Bijani: Chris Paul has now passed Isiah Thomas (9,061) for the seventh-most assists in NBA history. #Rockets
Omari Sanfoka II: FINAL: Grizzlies 105, Magic 97. Memphis has won three straight for the first time since November, and four of their last five. 26 points and eight assists for Mike Conley. This is becoming a fun team.