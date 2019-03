Lou Williams scored two points off the bench in his first NBA game on Nov. 2, 2005. And he believes he wouldn’t still be in the league if not for accepting his role as a reserve. “I probably would have been done, to be honest with you, if I didn’t accept a reserve role,” Williams told The Undefeated. “I would have been done because I would have been chasing something for someone else that probably wasn’t for me. I had to embrace what was for me and my career and go get it.”