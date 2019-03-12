Chris Kirschner: Hawks have signed B.J. Johnson to a se…
Chris Kirschner: Hawks have signed B.J. Johnson to a second 10-day contract
March 12, 2019 | 1:33 pm EDT Update
Lou Williams scored two points off the bench in his first NBA game on Nov. 2, 2005. And he believes he wouldn’t still be in the league if not for accepting his role as a reserve. “I probably would have been done, to be honest with you, if I didn’t accept a reserve role,” Williams told The Undefeated. “I would have been done because I would have been chasing something for someone else that probably wasn’t for me. I had to embrace what was for me and my career and go get it.”
Williams credits Iverson for starting his role to being a star reserve. “[Iverson] was the reason I ended up coming off the bench,” Williams said. “When he came back to Philly, I was in a really good run and I ended up getting hurt when he came in. He got the starting spot. That kind of solidified me as a role player. But for him, he’s a Hall of Fame guy, an MVP-caliber guy, I wouldn’t expect him to accept a bench role like that.”
“Lou’s entire career, he’s kind of accepted that role,” Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said. “He’s just a terrific player and a phenomenal leader.” Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said: “Most guys like Lou Williams don’t come off the bench. And that makes me appreciate him even more.”
Nothing can stop Victor Oladipo from getting buckets. In yet another video showing his recovery following surgery for a ruptured quad tendon, Oladipo shows that his 3-point shot is still very much intact, even with a brace still fitted to his right leg. While he’s shooting, Vic says “They say you gotta crawl before you can walk. They say you gotta walk before you can run.”
Last week, Rockets guard Chris Paul was a guest on The JJ Redick Podcast and the former teammates discussed the Commissioner’s comments (you should seriously listen to the whole episode). Redick revealed the following: Bob Myers — Golden State GM — he was my agent when I first came out (of college). I remember my second year when I wasn’t playing a lot, we had a bunch of late night conversations — me venting to him. And I remember something that stuck with me ever since. “He said to me, he’s like, ‘We represent 50-something clients — I would say five are happy.’
He’s like, ‘Even the guys who are making a ton of money and taking 20 shots a game…’ He had a client at the time who takes 20 shots a game and he just signed a huge deal — like four (years) for $50 (million) extension and he’s unhappy. “He’s like, ‘I have maybe three or four clients that are legit happy.’ I kind of agree with that assessment. Think about how many guys in the league on a day-to-day basis are really, really enjoying it.”
Ayesha and Steph Curry announced the launch of a STEM scholarship program for young women from San Francisco’s Bay Area on March 8. The program will target girls who are interested in science, technology, education and math (STEM) careers. It was inspired by 9-year-old Riley Morrison, who sent a letter to the NBA superstar in Nov. 2018, expressing disappointment as a fan that his Under Armour sneaker was unavailable in girls’ sizes.
March 12, 2019 | 1:09 pm EDT Update
It has been more than a month since Kristaps Porzingis was traded from the New York Knicks to the Dallas Mavericks. For the Latvian big guy, it’s still too early to talk about what happened with the Knicks and elaborate on the reasons that led to the trade. “I had a very good experience in the city, but I still find it difficult to talk about the Knicks,” Porzingis said in an interview to NBA Spain. “Everything happened a short time ago. In the summer, when things settle down, I’ll talk more extensively about that.”