USA Today Sports

“We feel like we’re in a position now where we feel…

48 mins ago via Uproxx
“We feel like we’re in a position now where we feel like people are going to look at the Atlanta Hawks and say, ‘They’re onto something,’” Pierce says. “Young guys that are really good. Young culture that they’ve established that everyone loves, and that’s what we’re talking about. The arena, ownership, GM, coach are all aligned. They came in at the same time, they’re on the same page, year after year after year. They turned it around, they added these three young guys to it, they’re headed in the right direction. But we can’t skip that step either. I don’t know what the next step is, if there’s a perfect free agent or the perfect locker room guy that can come in and help us, that’s great. But if there isn’t, we can’t force it.”

, Uncategorized

,

More HoopsHype Rumors
March 15, 2019 | 6:46 am EDT Update
“I felt I was welcomed more, welcomed better this year,” George said as we walked toward the exits. “And I’m fine with the boos. (But) there’s just the nasty fans. I mean, there was some explicit language. There was some name-calling. There were some middle fingers looking in the crowd. That’s the disrespectful part of it. … I mean, they don’t know me as a person. They don’t know me as a friend, as a father, as a human being. You know me as a basketball player, so all of that is uncalled for.
48 mins ago via The Athletic

Uncategorized

, ,

You did, though, right? Last year you looked much more like a guy who was stuck in his own head. Paul George: For sure. For sure. But there’s always moments, where I run down the court and just so happen to look up and there’s a familiar face there. Coming down on the other end, there’s another face I’ve seen so many times. The ushers, the security guys, the ball boys, seeing them — they’re grown (now). The people who come out and do the dunks in the fourth quarter. It’s just, there are so many people who I’ve spent so much time around, and seeing them for a long time, for a long time and growing up with them.
48 mins ago via The Athletic

Uncategorized

, ,

To be clear, D’Angelo Russell could absolutely throw shade on the Lakers. He could go full-blown vindictive, or he could simply give a snide remark about Magic Johnson or Lonzo Ball or Luke Walton. Except Russell is done exhausting mental space with the Lakers. “I don’t think there’s anything else to be said from my part,” Russell told the Daily News. “Whatever y’all decide to cook up. Whatever quote y’all take, expand on it, good luck with it. But I don’t have any extra emotion.”
48 mins ago via New York Daily News

Uncategorized

, ,

Home