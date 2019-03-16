Jay King: Brad Stevens said he hated playing Vince Cart…
March 16, 2019 | 3:31 pm EDT Update
Adam Himmelsbach: Stevens said Horford will miss 3 or 4 games over the final 12 for precautionary reasons.
Jared Weiss: Stevens says Horford’s knee felt off coming into the game and that’s why he went back to the locker room. But Horford said it felt better later in the game.
Jared Weiss: Stevens on Smart’s clutch steals on Trae: “That’s his uniqueness, being able to come up with plays and balls that other people can’t do.”
Jared Weiss: Brad Stevens sent Gordon Hayward home at halftime after straining his neck and being woozy after the hit to John Collins’ shoulder.
Christopher Hine: At practice today, Ryan Saunders said Jeff Teague went back to Minnesota for further evaluation on his left foot injury. Derrick Rose “did some things” at practice. Saunders said Rose would be questionable for tomorrow.
Welcome the newest, and undoubtedly the most intimidating, member of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal has been dubbed an auxiliary deputy for the Sheriff’s Office.