Jay King: Kyrie said he likes seeing guys like Trae You…
Jay King: Kyrie said he likes seeing guys like Trae Young prove doubters wrong: “First in October everyone was like, ‘He’s too small to play. He’s this, he’s that.’ And now it’s like, ‘Oh, he’s actually (good). He has the potential to be a special player in this league.’”
March 16, 2019 | 4:57 pm EDT Update
Rockets guard James Harden said he hopes to return to the USA Basketball senior national team to play in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup Aug. 31 to Sept. 15 in China. Harden is among the 36 players, along with Rockets teammates Eric Gordon and Chris Paul, who are on the national team roster.
“Of course I want to play,” Harden said. “It’s an opportunity to represent your country, go out there and play basketball. It’s something I love doing. If that opportunity presents itself, I’ll be in. Not everyone gets that opportunity. As a basketball player, that’s one of the highest points you can get for basketball.”
Jay King: Al Horford on Isaiah Thomas’s coming return: “One of the reasons I came here was to play with him. One of the things I always admire about Isaiah is his heart.”
A Deseret News source confirmed that Exum texted his teammates Friday after being examined by the Jazz medical staff to deliver the news and will continue to seek options on how to best treat the injury. He tried to put on a strong face in front of the guys, according to Korver, but you could tell he was hurting and disappointed by the latest setback.
“Your heart breaks for him. He’s had a tough stretch with injuries, not just this year so obviously, we’re all there for him,” said Jazz guard Kyle Korver. “We were all talking with him yesterday, but I don’t think we have all the news and the timeline of everything, they’re still trying to figure things out, but this is what we do.
“Just gotta support him,” said Jazz forward Derrick Favors. “He worked so hard to get back from his ankle injury then to come back within five games and have another injury that’s tough, so he knows we support him. We wish the best for him, but I know for him mentally, it’s kind of tough but we’re there for him.”
March 16, 2019 | 4:09 pm EDT Update
Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram underwent successful thoracic outlet decompression surgery on his right arm Saturday and is expected to make a full recovery in three to four months, sources told ESPN.