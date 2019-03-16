USA Today Sports

Kevin Chouinard: Kyrie Irving on Trae Young: “It’s …

1 hour ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: Kyrie Irving on Trae Young: “It’s probably one of the closest (ROY) races in a little while, just from how successful those guys have been. He has been maturing and growing. Coach Pierce has put him in a position to be successful coming off those double drags.”

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
March 16, 2019 | 5:42 pm EDT Update
March 16, 2019 | 5:25 pm EDT Update
Home