Kevin Chouinard: Kyrie Irving on Trae Young: “It’s probably one of the closest (ROY) races in a little while, just from how successful those guys have been. He has been maturing and growing. Coach Pierce has put him in a position to be successful coming off those double drags.”
March 16, 2019 | 5:42 pm EDT Update
Tania Ganguli: Spoke to a hemotologist who said Ingram’s likelihood of a full recovery is in the high 90s percent-wise since his issue was structural. BI’s agent Jeff Schwartz said, “This is the best set of facts you could have with a clot.“ He’ll be pretty much recovered in 3-4 months.
Candace Buckner: Coach Scott Brooks says he believes Troy Brown Jr. will “get some more minutes” before the season is done. There are still areas to improve (i.e. ball handling) but his instincts in rebounding, for instance, are there. “He’s growing right in front of our eyes.”
Duane Rankin: Talking about Julius Randle playing w/force, Alvin Gentry started talking about #Duke Zion Williamson. Then he put the breaks on Zion talk. “Rewind that. I don’t know what I can or can’t say. I’m not saying anything. Forget about that.” #NBA won’t fine him for that, will it?
March 16, 2019 | 5:25 pm EDT Update
Adam Johnson: The @Maine Red Claws have claimed Thomas Robinson off waivers according to a league source. Interesting though, the G League awarded Maine Robinson a day too early. Players must remain on waivers for 48 hours unless they are claimed by the top team in waiver order.