Anthony Davis sat last night. Will only play what has become the usual 20-25 minutes.

#Suns Tyler Johnson (knee) Richaun Holmes (quad) out.

Jrue Holiday (abdominal) E'Twaun Moore (quad) out.

2nd of back-to-back for both Pelicans lost last 5. PHX 0-2 vs. NO.