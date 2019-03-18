RJ Marquez: Popovich on what it means to see old stars …
RJ Marquez: Popovich on what it means to see old stars like Dirk Nowitzki, Vince Carter and Dwyane Wade leave the game: “It means I’m old as hell”… Pop did go on to say there are a bunch of good young players so the league will be just fine. #KSATsports #NBA #GoSpursGo
March 18, 2019 | 7:08 pm EDT Update
Gary Washburn: Isaiah Thomas: “I just want a legit opportunity. I know I can play at a high level… again. Given the opportunity, I can be an All-Star, All-NBA, I can be all that because I physically feel great.” #Nuggets #Celtics
Jared Weiss: Isaiah Thomas: “Right now, I need that love. I’ve been through so much these last two years, then coming back & then being out of the rotation. At the end of the day, I’m human. so getting love & genuine love always feels good for the body, for the mind, for everything.”
Brett Dawson: No surprise, but Dennis Schröder will start tonight for the suspended Russell Westbrook.
“I can’t thank Coach Anderson and the Razorback coaching staff enough for two great years in my development both as a player and person,” Gafford said. “It has been a fun ride, but the time has come for me to move on to the next stage of my career and declare for the NBA Draft.”
Kerith Burke: Steve Kerr wore a Metallica shirt to note the first band that will play the Chase Center. He walked up playing “Enter Sandman” on his phone.
March 18, 2019 | 6:52 pm EDT Update
Jay King: Isaiah Thomas on if he would like to finish career w/ Cs: “At some point. These were the most fun times in my career. I turned into a superstar here. The world knew my name when I played for the (Celtics). Not saying they don’t now, but playing for (Cs) changed my whole career.”