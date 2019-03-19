USA Today Sports

March 19, 2019 | 12:04 pm EDT Update
March 19, 2019 | 10:36 am EDT Update
Real Madrid football club might shortly have the basketball club’s company in terms of being called “Galacticos”. The policy of acquiring expensive and famous players is likely to be extended to Pablo Laso’s side per Marca. The Spanish outlet mentions that the EuroLeague club wants to add one more star and create more resting opportunities for Sergio Llull and Facundo Campazzo. Marca confirmed the interest for Nando De Colo and Vasilije Micic adding that Sergio Rodriguez and Kostas Sloukas are also on the list.
