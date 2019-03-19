Chris Vivlamore: Hawks sign Deyonta Davis to 10-day con…
March 19, 2019 | 12:04 pm EDT Update
The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Tim Frazier. Frazier, 28, played 47 games (17 starts) this season for the New Orleans Pelicans and averaged 5.0 points, 4.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game. He was waived by the Pelicans on Feb. 28.
The Miami HEAT announced today that they have assigned Charles Cooke to their G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, and will join the team tonight for their game at the Oklahoma City Blue.
Grizzlies guard/forward C.J. Miles exited Saturday’s game against the Washington Wizards with left foot soreness. An MRI revealed a stress reaction, which will require approximately 3-6 weeks of off-loading to resolve. Miles is anticipated to miss the remainder of the season but a full recovery is expected.
Dan Wetzel: Former NBA star and Auburn assistant Chuck Person pled guilty this morning to receiving approximately $91,500 in bribes to help steer NBA-bound Auburn players to specific advisers. Sentencing is July 9.
March 19, 2019 | 10:36 am EDT Update
Hawks adding Deyonta Davis
Shams Charania: The Atlanta Hawks are signing center Deyonta Davis of G League’s Santa Cruz Warriors to a 10-day contract, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Davis, 22, has been one of the top big men in the G League this season.
Real Madrid football club might shortly have the basketball club’s company in terms of being called “Galacticos”. The policy of acquiring expensive and famous players is likely to be extended to Pablo Laso’s side per Marca. The Spanish outlet mentions that the EuroLeague club wants to add one more star and create more resting opportunities for Sergio Llull and Facundo Campazzo. Marca confirmed the interest for Nando De Colo and Vasilije Micic adding that Sergio Rodriguez and Kostas Sloukas are also on the list.