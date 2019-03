I asked Ainge if he ever thought he’d still be hoping his team would be trying to get itself together this late in the season, and he sort of dribbled around a direct answer. “Well, I think that if you’re just focused on your own team… but I’ve had the luxury of playing on many teams and being in this league a long time and watching many games,” he said, “and I know that there’s a lot of frustrations that everybody goes through throughout the course of the year — ups and downs and good games and bad games. And [Monday] wasn’t one of our worst games and it wasn’t one of our best games, and we got beat by a good team.”