The Knicks could trade Ntilikina in the offseason and t…
The Knicks could trade Ntilikina in the offseason and there was a market ahead of the February deadline. They didn’t bite on previous offers, but that doesn’t mean they won’t in the future. A source told the Daily News that GM Scott Perry, who was hired after the Knicks drafted Ntilikina, approached a member of the Hawks front office to test his appetite for a deal before the February trade deadline. The Hawks, however, have Trae Young and weren’t interested.
The Knicks already have three guards under contract next season in Smith Jr., Damyean Dotson and Allonzo Trier. Mudiay is a free agent and a favorite of Fizdale, who set the market for the 23-year-old by declaring last week, “he has proven himself to be a real rotation player in this league.
Paul said fans that expected the point guard solution to head to Atlanta were not alone. “I got up at the draft,” Paul said of when the second pick was about to be announced. “They pretty much told me they were picking me. I found a house (in Gwinnett County) and everything.” Instead, Deron Williams went with the third pick to the Utah Jazz and Paul was snapped up by New Orleans with the fourth pick.
Mike Trudell: Josh Hart and Tyson Chandler are both available to play tonight. Lance Stephenson will not play.