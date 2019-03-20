Jonathan Feigen: Harden with 31-10-8, has now scored at…
Jonathan Feigen: Harden with 31-10-8, has now scored at least 30 vs. every Rockets opponent this season. Hawks were last on the list.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Steve Ballmer and Doc Rivers did a short extension over the summer that allowed both sides a chance to escape deal in 2019. As Rivers told reporters, that’s been replaced with a longer-term deal. For Rivers, Lakers were never a consideration. He wanted to crush that talk today.
David Hardisty: FINAL: Rockets 121, Hawks 105. Make it 12 wins in the last 13. Harden pours in 31p-10a-8r, Capela outstanding with 26p-11r, Chris Paul adds 11 dimes and Danuel House (19p) knocks down 6-11 from three,
Houston Rockets guard James Harden surpassed Golden State’s Stephen Curry for the most 3-point field goals attempted in a season with his first eight attempts Tuesday night against the Atlanta Hawks. Harden entered Tuesday’s game with 879 attempts, seven behind the 886 Curry attempted during the 2015-16 season.
Sean Grande: Sixers (without Embiid) win at Charlotte 118-114. If they can beat Boston just once, tomorrow at home, they’ll be four games up on the Celtics with 10 to play, giving them a stranglehold on the 3-seed. 3. Sixers 46-25 4. Pacers* 44-27 5. Celtics 43-28 * At Clippers later
When asked about hosting Boston tomorrow, Brett Brown tells reporters in Charlotte he just got finished FaceTiming with Joel Embiid. “I can’t wait. We’re excited.”