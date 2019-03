Sean Grande: Sixers (without Embiid) win at Charlotte 118-114. If they can beat Boston just once, tomorrow at home, they’ll be four games up on the Celtics with 10 to play, giving them a stranglehold on the 3-seed. 3. Sixers 46-25 4. Pacers* 44-27 5. Celtics 43-28 * At Clippers later