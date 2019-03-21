Dwain Price: Blazers coach Terry Stotts said although h…
March 20, 2019 | 9:47 pm EDT Update
Josh Robbins: Final: #Magic 119, #Pelicans 96. Gordon: 20 pts., 7 rebs., 6 assts. Vucevic: 15 pts., 17 rebs., 3 assts. Fournier: 22 pts., 5 rebs., 3 assts. Augustin: 13 pts., 3 rebs., 7 assts. Payton: 7 pts., 3 rebs., 2 assts.
Matt Velazquez: Short-handed Bucks fall to the Cavs, 107-102. Middleton had 26, Bledsoe had 24. Milwaukee got good contributions from its starters, but the bench underwhelmed in defeat.
Nick Schultz: Marques Townes announces he intends to sign with an agent and go for the NBA Draft. #MVCHoops