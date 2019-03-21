USA Today Sports

Anthony Puccio: D'Angelo Russell is one of five players…

10 mins ago via APOOCH

, Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
March 21, 2019 | 3:56 pm EDT Update
Tim McConnell said he was initially surprised that TJ made an NBA roster. But he isn’t surprised that once TJ “got his foot in the door,” he would stick around for good. “This didn’t happen by accident,” Tim McConnell said. “TJ is not the most athletic. He is not the fastest. He is not the tallest. But I’ll tell you what, you won’t find a guy that works harder.”
2 mins ago via Philadelphia Inquirer

, Uncategorized

, ,

McConnell coached his two sons, TJ and Matty, at Chartiers Valley and stepped down last season after 25 years and a 552-146 record. He then applied for the girls’ position and now gets to coach his daughter, Megan, who is a 5-foot-7 junior guard for the Colts. According to MaxPreps, Megan averages 11.1 points per game. 4.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds for the Colts, who go into the game against Carroll with a 29-0 record.
2 mins ago via Philadelphia Inquirer

, Uncategorized

, ,

March 21, 2019 | 3:48 pm EDT Update
Home