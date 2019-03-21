Anthony Puccio: D'Angelo Russell is one of five players…
Anthony Puccio: D’Angelo Russell is one of five players to record 30+ points and 10+ assists in consecutive games this season. The others? James Harden, LeBron James, Damian Lillard & Trae Young. He’s also the 1st player in franchise history with 76+ points and 22+ assists in a 2-game stretch.
March 21, 2019 | 3:56 pm EDT Update
Marc Stein: In the early stages of the Suns’ GM search, Phoenix has spoken to TNT’s Kevin McHale (former Wolves GM & coach + former Rockets coach) and likewise has interest in Bulls consultant Jim Paxson (former Cavs GM), league sources say
Mike Trudell: LeBron’s been shooting 3’s with Kuzma for a good 30 minutes plus now. From afar, he’s been vocal and encouraging. Kuz has struggled from 3 all season, a source of frustration for him after a solid rookie year from 3, though his overall FG% is still up a bit.
Tim McConnell, the father of 76ers point guard TJ McConnell, never wishes TJ luck before a game. “I text him ‘Great effort,’ ” McConnell said. “I don’t say ‘Good luck’ to my kids. I say ‘Great effort’ because luck has nothing to do with your success. It’s the effort you put forth.”
Tim McConnell said he was initially surprised that TJ made an NBA roster. But he isn’t surprised that once TJ “got his foot in the door,” he would stick around for good. “This didn’t happen by accident,” Tim McConnell said. “TJ is not the most athletic. He is not the fastest. He is not the tallest. But I’ll tell you what, you won’t find a guy that works harder.”
McConnell coached his two sons, TJ and Matty, at Chartiers Valley and stepped down last season after 25 years and a 552-146 record. He then applied for the girls’ position and now gets to coach his daughter, Megan, who is a 5-foot-7 junior guard for the Colts. According to MaxPreps, Megan averages 11.1 points per game. 4.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds for the Colts, who go into the game against Carroll with a 29-0 record.