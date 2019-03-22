Andy Larsen: Kyle Korver getting a tribute video here i…
March 21, 2019 | 9:04 pm EDT Update
Eddie Sefko: Rick Carlisle says Tim Hardaway Jr. will be shut down for the season to let his stress reaction in his leg heal.
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr on Kevin Durant: “I did speak with Kevin. Obviously, a very difficult time for Kevin and Kevin’s family. Quinn Cook was very close with the victim as well. Very somber mood at shoot-around today. … For most of us who play this game, this is kind of our refuge.”
Logan Murdock: Steve Kerr on what he think the reaction will be when Andrew Bogut takes the floor tonight: “I think he’s going to get more than a warm reception. I think he’s going to get a raucous reception.”
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr on Andrew Bogut: “It’s not hard to see him making an impact even with DeMarcus playing here.”
Kyle Ratke: With this bucket, Karl-Anthony Towns passes Kevin Love for fourth in team history in total points with 6,990 points. Up next is Sam Mitchell and his 7,161 points.
Anthony Chiang: Bam Adebayo (right hip bruise) questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Bucks. Justise Winslow (right thigh bruise) and Rodney McGruder (left knee soreness) doubtful.
Ja Morant led the way for the Racers with 17 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds in a dominant 83-64 win to advance to the NCAA tournament’s second round. It marked the first triple-double in NCAA tournament play since Draymond Green logged one for Michigan St. in 2012. It was the ninth triple-double in NCAA tournament history.