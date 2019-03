To hear him tell it, Curry’s transformed basketball as much as anyone in recent memory. “Comparing him to other players, he’s not the most athletic guy on the floor nine out of 10 times,” Rivers told Warriors sideline reporter Kerith Burke and guard Quinn Cook on The Uninterrupted Road Trippin’ podcast. “But nine out of 10 times, he’s usually the best player on the floor, and that’s changed the game. Kids used to want to dunk, and now they want to shoot 3s. He’s changed the way basketball is played. It’s a [3-point shooter’s] league now.”