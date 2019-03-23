Jalen Rose: My No. 1 is to be in ownership with a team …
Jalen Rose: My No. 1 is to be in ownership with a team – in particular, the Detroit Pistons. I would love that opportunity. I’m proud to see other players getting that opportunity like Grant Hill with the Atlanta Hawks and Shaquille O’Neal with the Sacramento Kings. I would welcome and love that kind of opportunity. Again, I follow my idols; Magic and Isiah are in ownership. As for becoming a general manager or president of basketball operations, it all depends on the opportunity. If the right opportunity presented itself at the right time, it would be something that I would possibly consider.
March 23, 2019 | 8:36 am EDT Update
Tyson Chandler not retiring
Mike Trudell: Tyson Chandler talked about the unfortunate injuries that derailed both his and L.A.’s season, but when asked if he’s thought about his future given his years in the league, he said he’s not ready to go out yet: “I feel like I got a lot left.”
But even in the midst of a frenzied race for the No. 1 seed, Millsap has considered the promise of Denver’s future and wants to be a part of it. “I could see myself being here long-term, for the rest of my career,” he told The Denver Post. “I can see this organization and this group of guys making a nice play at the championship. I feel like there’s a lot of youth, a lot of growth that can be made and you add that on top of what we’ve done this season with experience and you’ve got yourself a championship-caliber team. Definitely want to be a part of that, but I’ll deal with that when it gets there.”
Millsap is earning $30 million this season, and the Nuggets have a team option on him heading into this summer. At this point in his career, having never been to an NBA Final and with just one conference finals victory to his name, the Nuggets represent his most likely route to a ring. “It’s something that we’ll discuss at the end of the season with management, but I want to do something that fits for everybody,” he said regarding his contract. “We’ll see.”
Steve Bulpett: Per league source, Celtics don’t have anything finalized or completely decided yet on 10-day deal with Greg Monroe. Being told the sides will talk Saturday, and he will get a physical. He certainly makes sense, with Baynes’ injury issues this season leaving Celts short on bulk.
Kevin Durant will get a tour of Brooklyn from D’Angelo Russell. The Nets can only hope their star guard gets in some successful recruiting along the way. In Durant’s new video series “Fly By,” he’ll get a personal tour from three players of three different cities: San Francisco, Los Angeles and Brooklyn, which will get last licks. “Oh, man, I had no idea about that first of all. Listen, I really don’t want to comment on it,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said, careful to never utter Durant’s name. “There’s some players in this league who are friendly with each other, and if you want to get together and take a tour of Brooklyn, that’s great.
LeVert thinks Russell could be a selling point to Durant or other stars. “[Russell’s] played at an All-Star level. Everybody wants to play with a great point guard, a great floor general, and he’s put himself in that conversation for sure. That lessens the load for a guy like Kevin Durant or another superstar who wants to come play with us. They don’t want to be the only one on the team, so that’s very attractive that D’Angelo has elevated himself to that level to play with.”
Clippers adding Justin Bibbs
Andrew Greif: The Clippers are signing Justin Bibbs to a second 10-day contract Saturday, a source not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told @latimessports. Bibbs spent almost all of his first 10-day around the team’s G-League affiliate.
The Sacramento Kings today signed guard Cody Demps to a 10-day contract, according to General Manager Vlade Divac. The Sacramento State product has played in all 49 games (41 starts) for Sacramento’s NBA G League affiliate Stockton Kings and has accrued averages of 11.8 points (.449 FG%, .313 3pt%, .802 FT%), 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 30.6 minutes per contest during the 2018-19 season.