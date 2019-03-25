Chris Kirschner: Trae Young was named Eastern Conferenc…
March 25, 2019 | 5:37 pm EDT Update
Shams Charania: Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder have claimed guard Jawun Evans off waivers. Evans is on a two-way contract.
Basketball-Reference: Last night was LeBron’s 8th triple-double since joining the #Lakers, passing Kobe for 2nd most for LA by a player in his 30s or older (since ’83, the first year we have complete triple-double) bkref.com/tiny/5schO pic.twitter.com/o5QT0aEDQ4
Chris Forsberg: Does going back to Cleveland mean anything to you now? Kyrie Irving: “No, not at all.” This will be the Celtics’ seventh game in Cleveland since Kyrie was traded to Boston. He’s played in 1 game there: Opening night 2017.
March 25, 2019 | 5:04 pm EDT Update
Josh Lewenberg: The Raptors are bringing back Jodie Meeks, this time for the remainder of the season, per @Shams Charania. He impressed during his 10-day trial last month, shooting 3-8 from 3-point range in 2 games. Gives them another shooter at the end of the bench. He is playoff eligible.