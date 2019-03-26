Chris Vivlamore: The Hawks say they expect Plumlee to b…
March 26, 2019 | 12:05 pm EDT Update
Let’s start with the James Harden block. What do you think when he iso’s on you at the top of the key and looks like he’s trying to do his usual Harden stuff? Mitchell Robinson: “We watch a lot of film and I also get with other guys. They’ll pretty much give me an input like information on what he likes to do, what moves he likes to do. So I took that in. Then in my head I’m “Get ready for the step-back, get ready for the step-back.” When he decided to do the step-back I was already there. I gapped him a little bit because if I had gotten a little bit closer I’m pretty sure he’s a little bit faster than me, maybe, he would just beat me to the rim. So I had to gap him up a little bit and I’m long enough where at least if I can’t block the shot I can get a good contest.” You’ve seen Harden embarrass a couple of defenders up there. Are you worried about that at all and not making a highlight? Mitchell Robinson: “Yeah, he got a lot of highlights on people but I wasn’t really worried about it. It’s basketball. It happens. That’s just basketball.”
Are you comfortable guarding guys on the perimeter now? It’s something you’ve done a lot of. Mitchell Robinson: “Yeah, I don’t got no problem with it. If someone put a move on me, they just do. It’s basketball.”