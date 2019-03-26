USA Today Sports

The Hawks will have Jami Gertz, co-owner and wife of principal owner Tony Ressler, represent the team at the NBA draft lottery this year. Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk disclosed the decision in a radio interview Tuesday morning and a team spokesperson confirmed that Getz would indeed be back. The draft lottery will be May 14th.

Storyline: Draft Lottery
March 26, 2019 | 6:35 pm EDT Update
Rumbles persist that Glen Taylor, the Wolves’ owner, remains interested in bringing his former point guard Chauncey Billups back to town to run the front office. Yet skepticism also persists about Taylor’s ability to make an offer attractive enough to lure Billups from his analyst job at ESPN. Calvin Booth, a Denver executive who the Nuggets hired away from the Timberwolves before the 2017-18 season, is increasingly mentioned as a strong candidate to replace Layden if Taylor does make a change.
1 min ago via New York Times

Mike Zarren’s name has surfaced as a potential target for the Pelicans and for Washington if the Wizards’ owner, Ted Leonsis, responds to his team’s unsightly (and, to be fair, injury-filled) 30-44 campaign with the management shake-up he has long resisted. Ernie Grunfeld was installed as Washington’s president of basketball operations in June 2003.
1 min ago via New York Times

March 26, 2019 | 6:23 pm EDT Update
The Clippers’ Doc Rivers isn’t the only championship (and currently employed) coach said to interest the Los Angeles Lakers. I’m told that the Lakers, who are widely expected to dismiss the beleaguered Luke Walton at season’s end, are also big fans of Dallas’ Rick Carlisle.
13 mins ago via New York Times

Storyline: Lakers Coaching Job
