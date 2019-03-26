The Hawks will have Jami Gertz, co-owner and wife of pr…
The Hawks will have Jami Gertz, co-owner and wife of principal owner Tony Ressler, represent the team at the NBA draft lottery this year. Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk disclosed the decision in a radio interview Tuesday morning and a team spokesperson confirmed that Getz would indeed be back. The draft lottery will be May 14th.
March 26, 2019 | 6:35 pm EDT Update
All signs point to Minnesota retaining Ryan Saunders as its coach. This is despite the Wolves’ 14-19 record and fade from playoff contention since Saunders replaced Tom Thibodeau on Jan. 6.
Rumbles persist that Glen Taylor, the Wolves’ owner, remains interested in bringing his former point guard Chauncey Billups back to town to run the front office. Yet skepticism also persists about Taylor’s ability to make an offer attractive enough to lure Billups from his analyst job at ESPN. Calvin Booth, a Denver executive who the Nuggets hired away from the Timberwolves before the 2017-18 season, is increasingly mentioned as a strong candidate to replace Layden if Taylor does make a change.
Anthony Chiang: Not a surprise, but Chris Bosh is wearing both of his Heat championship rings tonight.
Anthony Chiang: Chris Bosh said he still thinks about what the Heat could have accomplished if he would have stayed healthy, but adds that “you have to move on from what ifs.”
Matt Velazquez: Asked Bud if he expects to be without Tony Snell (left ankle sprain) for an extended period of time. He asked how I define extended period. Followed up with, “Will he be back for the playoffs?” The answer to that was “Yes.”
Mike Zarren’s name has surfaced as a potential target for the Pelicans and for Washington if the Wizards’ owner, Ted Leonsis, responds to his team’s unsightly (and, to be fair, injury-filled) 30-44 campaign with the management shake-up he has long resisted. Ernie Grunfeld was installed as Washington’s president of basketball operations in June 2003.
March 26, 2019 | 6:23 pm EDT Update
The Clippers’ Doc Rivers isn’t the only championship (and currently employed) coach said to interest the Los Angeles Lakers. I’m told that the Lakers, who are widely expected to dismiss the beleaguered Luke Walton at season’s end, are also big fans of Dallas’ Rick Carlisle.