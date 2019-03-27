Albert Nahmad: Cavaliers, who will receive a 2019 first…
Albert Nahmad: Cavaliers, who will receive a 2019 first-round pick from the Rockets, will also retain their own 2019 first-round pick. Their first-round pick obligation to the Hawks will roll to 2020 (top 10-protected, then converts to second-round picks in 2021 and 2022).
March 27, 2019 | 8:49 am EDT Update
Donte DiVincenzo done for the season
Under the supervision of team physician Dr. William Raasch, Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo will undergo a biologic injection at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin to help address the bilateral heel bursitis that has forced him to miss 28 games this season. The recovery period following the injection will keep DiVincenzo out for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs.
Michael Singer: Michael Malone: “We have to be better than that. Nine games to go. And if we want to be a real serious team, a dangerous team in the playoffs, we can’t piss away 27-point leads and almost lose it.”
Michael Singer: Malone said he told the players that consistency comes from each player looking within, “and then having the courage to talk to the man next to you and get on each other. It’s okay to hold each other accountable.”
Ira Winderman: Heat announce there will be a pregame ceremony at Wade’s final regular-season home game on April 9, before the game against the 76ers.
Wearing a Heat championship ring on both hands, Bosh watched a giant banner bearing his name and No. 1 raised to the rafters of AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday night — then delivered an emotional address to the crowd, part of it even in Spanish as a show of respect to the Latin culture of Miami. “My name, my family name up here, that’s something I used to get laughed at for dreaming of,” Bosh said. “So never let anyone tell you that you can’t accomplish your dream. Those four letters on the back of that jersey are my wife’s name, my kids’ name, my father’s name, my grandfather’s name. We’re not just carrying on for another generation. But now, Daddy Jack, we’re up there forever.”
For a time, he and the Heat were estranged. Bosh wanted to keep playing. The Heat didn’t feel his health issues would allow that. Eventually, the sides reached an understanding and then they finally began talking again. Now he’s back in the Heat family, forever. “I feel like I can officially, officially, officially move on,” Bosh said. “It all happened really fast, but we’re here. I’m so happy. And we get to move on into the next life together.”
Antetokounmpo also had a mediocre game by his extremely high standards, recording 19 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. “James went on a historic run. Know what I mean?” Paul said, referring to Harden’s streak of 32 consecutive 30-point performances, carrying the Rockets from 14th place to third in the Western Conference standings during that stretch despite Paul and center Clint Capela missing extended time due to injuries. “Obviously, I’m biased about the MVP and whoever or whatnot, but those of you that decide it on head-to-head games with a few games left in the season, good luck with that. Happened to me in ’08.”
Chuck Cooperstein: 28-12-12 for @Luka Doncic his 5th 20-10-10 Triple-Double, 2nd most for a rookie. Only Oscar Robertson with 25 in 1961 had more. If nothing else, the recent Triple onslaughts by the likes of @Russell Westbrook & Doncic have allowed a new generation to know of Big O brilliance & dominance