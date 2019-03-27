USA Today Sports

March 27, 2019 | 8:49 am EDT Update

Donte DiVincenzo done for the season

Under the supervision of team physician Dr. William Raasch, Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo will undergo a biologic injection at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin to help address the bilateral heel bursitis that has forced him to miss 28 games this season. The recovery period following the injection will keep DiVincenzo out for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs.
56 mins ago via NBA.com

Wearing a Heat championship ring on both hands, Bosh watched a giant banner bearing his name and No. 1 raised to the rafters of AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday night — then delivered an emotional address to the crowd, part of it even in Spanish as a show of respect to the Latin culture of Miami. “My name, my family name up here, that’s something I used to get laughed at for dreaming of,” Bosh said. “So never let anyone tell you that you can’t accomplish your dream. Those four letters on the back of that jersey are my wife’s name, my kids’ name, my father’s name, my grandfather’s name. We’re not just carrying on for another generation. But now, Daddy Jack, we’re up there forever.”
56 mins ago via USA Today Sports

For a time, he and the Heat were estranged. Bosh wanted to keep playing. The Heat didn’t feel his health issues would allow that. Eventually, the sides reached an understanding and then they finally began talking again. Now he’s back in the Heat family, forever. “I feel like I can officially, officially, officially move on,” Bosh said. “It all happened really fast, but we’re here. I’m so happy. And we get to move on into the next life together.”
56 mins ago via USA Today Sports

Antetokounmpo also had a mediocre game by his extremely high standards, recording 19 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. “James went on a historic run. Know what I mean?” Paul said, referring to Harden’s streak of 32 consecutive 30-point performances, carrying the Rockets from 14th place to third in the Western Conference standings during that stretch despite Paul and center Clint Capela missing extended time due to injuries. “Obviously, I’m biased about the MVP and whoever or whatnot, but those of you that decide it on head-to-head games with a few games left in the season, good luck with that. Happened to me in ’08.”
56 mins ago via ESPN

