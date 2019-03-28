Kevin Chouinard: One addition to Hawks injury list: Tau…
Kevin Chouinard: One addition to Hawks injury list: Taurean Prince (bilateral foot soreness) is doubtful.
Mbah a Moute out for eight weeks
Andrew Greif: The Clippers announce forward Luc Mbah a Moute, who played 4 games this season, underwent surgery on his knee yesterday and can resume basketball activities in 8 weeks.
Derek Bodner: Jim O’Brien, who had moved to a role as a senior advisor prior to the start of this season, has moved back on the bench for the #sixers following the departure of Billy Lange. O’Brien will oversee the team’s defense.
The most potent car-ride discussion was about popcorn. Curry admitted to having “a huge popcorn addiction,” and proceeded to list the NBA arenas with the best popcorn, based on “freshness, saltiness, butteriness and crunchiness.”
Steph Curry’s top-3 NBA popcorn cities: Brooklyn Miami Dallas Last, and definitely least, for Curry? Los Angeles (Staples Center).
Former Dallas Mavericks player Troy Murphy wants to make a difference. Murphy, who has had a successful career in the NBA playing for the New Jersey Nets, Indiana Pacers, Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, today launched his new venture, Sweven Wealth, which will focus on something Murphy knows all too well—sudden wealth recipients. His goal is to teach them how not to lose it all.
Murphy, a product of New Jersey, realized that while he was playing in the NBA no one ever taught him how to manage his money. He made $66 million in his national league career. “I left college to start my career in the NBA and found myself thrust in an environment with a lot of money,” he says. “I didn’t know who to trust or what to do, and people were giving me advice from every angle.”
That, to many, sounds like Boston has a proverbial switch that can be flipped come playoff time where all the intensity and effort come flooding back and the preseason projection Celtics can storm the floor and knock our socks off. Danny Ainge, appearing today on 98.5′s Toucher & Rich show, disputes that notion, saying it’s a bit more nuanced than that. “I don’t really believe that you can flip a switch,” Ainge said. “But I do believe that things can come together, your health, your concentration, your focus can be better.”