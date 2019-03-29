Kevin Chouinard: Taurean Prince is out.
March 29, 2019 | 5:55 pm EDT Update
Pelicans interview candidates for GM job
Adrian Wojnarowski: New Orleans has been granted permission to interview several front office candidates for GM job, including Golden State’s Larry Harris, Brooklyn’s Trajan Langdon and Houston’s Gersson Rosas, league sources tell ESPN. There are more candidates expected to be in the process.
Paul Garcia: Looks like Motiejunas has or is close to signing his contract with the Spurs. He just RT’d a tweet acknowledging he’s joining the team.
Brian Robb: Robert Williams will be available tonight, so Celtics will have a fully healthy roster for the first time in weeks. Stevens: “It’s pretty unique for us.”
Josh Lewenberg: The Raptors have listed Kawhi Leonard as OUT for tomorrow’s game in Chicago. According to the NBA’s injury report, it’s for ‘personal reasons’ not ‘load management’. OG Anunoby is still out with concussion-like symptoms.
March 29, 2019 | 5:23 pm EDT Update
Will Guillory: The Pelicans announced that Darius Miller will be out 1-2 weeks with a grade 1 left adductor strain. The injuries just keep piling up.