Kevin Chouinard: Taurean Prince is out.

March 29, 2019 | 5:55 pm EDT Update

Pelicans interview candidates for GM job

Adrian Wojnarowski: New Orleans has been granted permission to interview several front office candidates for GM job, including Golden State’s Larry Harris, Brooklyn’s Trajan Langdon and Houston’s Gersson Rosas, league sources tell ESPN. There are more candidates expected to be in the process.
March 29, 2019 | 5:23 pm EDT Update
