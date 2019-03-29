Kevin Chouinard: Lloyd Pierce said that Deyonta Davis w…
Kevin Chouinard: Lloyd Pierce said that Deyonta Davis will get some minutes tonight. He may help give Alex Len a lighter load. Pierce said Len has had some nagging injury issues.
March 29, 2019 | 6:56 pm EDT Update
Bickerstaff and Conley are focused on finishing strong with the shorthanded group available and considering, in theory, that a continuation of the status quo might not be so bad. “I would love to coach these guys again next year,” Bickerstaff said. “Free agency is what it is. Guys have options and those types of things. But I would love for these guys to be back and be able to coach them again and to continue where we are right now, because I think we’re headed in the right direction.”
The looming uncertainty of a pivotal offseason means Conley is taking a cautious approach with drawing long-term conclusions or trying to build long-term friendships from the progress the Grizzlies have made. “That’s the challenge,” Conley said. “For us, it’s trying to keep everybody engaged, trying to keep everybody locked in. I think we’re doing a pretty good job of trying to build, even though guys’ futures are uncertain.”
Conley believes the combination on the roster now could be competitive next season, if healthy. “It just depends on who all is here, who all is back, who all is healthy,” he said. “Health is a big thing. That’s one thing you can’t overlook. Every year, teams go through injury spells, teams go through ups and downs and you have to be able to be good through those times.”
Scott Agness: Brad Stevens on the Pacers: “I just have a lot of admiration and respect for the way they played all year, the way Nate has coached this team. If you take a play off, they’re going to beat you because they don’t beat themselves. “They’re extremely physical, extremely tough.”
Katy Winge: Coach Malone said there is a chance the #nuggets go to their bench earlier than usual in tonight’s game against the #thunder. He’s said a few times that he wants to be smart about player usage and resting guys down the stretch.
Former Ohio State University and NBA basketball great Michael Redd has listed his New Albany home. The house, designed in a Frank Lloyd Wright style by Columbus architect George Acock, is listed for $3.9 million by New Albany Realty agent Alan Hinson. The 10,186-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, six full baths, two half baths, a four-car garage, a swimming pool, and – of course – and indoor basketball court. The home sits on 4.4 acres.
March 29, 2019 | 6:38 pm EDT Update
Peter J. Holt taking over as Spurs chairman
Peter J. Holt has succeeded his mother as chairman and co-chief executive officer of Spurs Sports & Entertainment, the Spurs announced Friday. Julianna Hawn Holt, Peter J. Holt’s mother, had held those posts since March 2018, when she succeeded her husband Peter M. Holt after he stepped down following a 20-year stint as the franchise’s boss.