Bickerstaff and Conley are focused on finishing strong with the shorthanded group available and considering, in theory, that a continuation of the status quo might not be so bad. “I would love to coach these guys again next year,” Bickerstaff said. “Free agency is what it is. Guys have options and those types of things. But I would love for these guys to be back and be able to coach them again and to continue where we are right now, because I think we’re headed in the right direction.”