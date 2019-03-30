USA Today Sports

Chris Kirschner: Damian Lillard on Trae Young's rookie …

March 30, 2019

Rajon Rondo wants to re-sign with Lakers

After becoming the first Los Angeles Lakers player since Magic Johnson in 1989 to register 17 assists and five steals in a game, Rajon Rondo said he hoped to stick around L.A. a little longer. “Absolutely,” Rondo told ESPN when asked if he wanted to come back to the Lakers next season. “Absolutely. I mean, the only way we can go from here is up.
He is finishing out a one-year, $9 million deal with the Lakers but said there were discussions between him, his agent Bill Duffy and the Lakers last summer about coming to L.A. on a multiyear commitment. “We talked about it,” Rondo said. “As far as long term, maybe not like a six-year deal, but you know, I’m only 33.”
Rondo moved into 19th in all-time assists this week, passing Guy Rodgers, and is 16 from passing Bob Cousy (6,955) for 18th. He ranks fourth among active players behind Chris Paul, James and Tony Parker. “I’ll try to reflect a little bit more,” Rondo said of the accomplishment. “Obviously I’m older now. But, like I said, I still plan on playing another four, five years and hopefully when you’ve played that long, things like that happen. With the ball being in my hand, me being a point guard, led the league a couple years in assists. These kind of things just happen. My main focus is obviously getting back to the playoffs and being a contender.”
