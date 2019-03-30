Chris Kirschner: Damian Lillard on Trae Young's rookie …
March 30, 2019 | 8:49 am EDT Update
Lakers adding Jemerrio Jones
Shams Charania: The Los Angeles Lakers will sign G League forward Jemerrio Jones to a two-year deal, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Lakers use final roster spot on Jones to close season, with team option in 2019-20.
Rajon Rondo wants to re-sign with Lakers
After becoming the first Los Angeles Lakers player since Magic Johnson in 1989 to register 17 assists and five steals in a game, Rajon Rondo said he hoped to stick around L.A. a little longer. “Absolutely,” Rondo told ESPN when asked if he wanted to come back to the Lakers next season. “Absolutely. I mean, the only way we can go from here is up.
“So, I don’t know what the future holds as far as the summer — if I come back, or who else comes back or if I don’t come back. Those things are out of my control. But at the same time, it’s a great organization. I can’t say enough about the staff and the people who work here. They’re really kind and helpful, so I want to continue, if I can, help this organization grow.”
He is finishing out a one-year, $9 million deal with the Lakers but said there were discussions between him, his agent Bill Duffy and the Lakers last summer about coming to L.A. on a multiyear commitment. “We talked about it,” Rondo said. “As far as long term, maybe not like a six-year deal, but you know, I’m only 33.”
Rondo moved into 19th in all-time assists this week, passing Guy Rodgers, and is 16 from passing Bob Cousy (6,955) for 18th. He ranks fourth among active players behind Chris Paul, James and Tony Parker. “I’ll try to reflect a little bit more,” Rondo said of the accomplishment. “Obviously I’m older now. But, like I said, I still plan on playing another four, five years and hopefully when you’ve played that long, things like that happen. With the ball being in my hand, me being a point guard, led the league a couple years in assists. These kind of things just happen. My main focus is obviously getting back to the playoffs and being a contender.”
Michael Wallace: After another strong outing in Friday’s @nbagleague playoff loss to Rio Grande Valley, @MemphisHustle guard Dusty @D_Hannahs Hannahs being strongly considered for shot with @Memphis Grizzlies. Hearing Memphis was granted an injury exception to add roster spot.
Stephen Curry, Warriors rip referees
Anthony Slater: Steph Curry: “You’d have to ask the MVP of the night, (referee) Mark Kogut.” pic.twitter.com/x3jlOaNflz
Mark Medina: Steph Curry: “Draymond got a tech for saying, ‘Oh we can’t talk to ya’ll tonight?’ Steph: “It’s kind of embarrassing.” pic.twitter.com/Zh5qOf3cd1