The Atlanta Hawks honored guard Kent Bazemore with the …
The Atlanta Hawks honored guard Kent Bazemore with the Jason Collier Memorial Trophy before tonight’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. This is the 14th consecutive season the club has presented the award, earned annually by the player who most closely exemplifies the characteristics of a community ambassador displayed by Collier, the late Hawks center who passed away in 2005. During the 2018-19 campaign, Bazemore positively impacted youth and communities throughout the city of Atlanta. In December, he participated in a Hawks’ community event in partnership with Vision To Learn where more than 60 kids at Toney Elementary School received new eyeglasses and took part in a free basketball clinic.
March 30, 2019 | 1:35 pm EDT Update
Patrick McCaw out for at least three weeks
The Toronto Raptors announced Saturday that forward Patrick McCaw is out with a sprained right thumb. McCaw will wear a splint for approximately three weeks, and his condition will be then updated as appropriate.
Dane Moore: What fuels you about fans booing? Jimmy Butler: “Not shit. I’m cool. I’m gonna go in there and do what I’m supposed to do. If they boo, if they cheer — I don’t know what to say it’ll be.” Butler also discussed why his conversation w/ Thibodeau was one of the toughest he’s
Dane Moore: Jimmy Butler: “I don’t care about being loved all the time, it’s no fun that way. I think people will pay way more attention whenever they dislike you or hate you… I welcome it. I embrace it. Let’s see what you can point out tonight.”
RJ Marquez: Spurs will clinch a playoff spot tonight with a Sacramento loss against Houston, per #NBA…Kings play in SA on Sunday night. #KSATsports #GoSpursGo
The NBA G League today announced that Agua Caliente Clippers center Angel Delgado has been named the 2018-19 NBA G League Rookie of the Year.
Long Island Nets guard-forward Theo Pinson and Sioux Falls Skyforce forward Yante Maten finished second and third, respectively, in Rookie of the Year voting.
March 30, 2019 | 1:00 pm EDT Update
Wolves to sign Mitch Creek
Jon Krawczynski: Severely shorthanded, Wolves are working on signing Mitch Creek from Long Island of the G League to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthleticMIN. Creek is a 6-5 shooting guard avging 15.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.