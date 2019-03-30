USA Today Sports

53 mins ago via NBA.com
The Atlanta Hawks honored guard Kent Bazemore with the Jason Collier Memorial Trophy before tonight’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. This is the 14th consecutive season the club has presented the award, earned annually by the player who most closely exemplifies the characteristics of a community ambassador displayed by Collier, the late Hawks center who passed away in 2005. During the 2018-19 campaign, Bazemore positively impacted youth and communities throughout the city of Atlanta. In December, he participated in a Hawks’ community event in partnership with Vision To Learn where more than 60 kids at Toney Elementary School received new eyeglasses and took part in a free basketball clinic.

March 30, 2019 | 1:35 pm EDT Update
