Mike Krzyzewski: “I applaud and I’m glad the kids will be given the opportunity to make a decision. Am I ready to do that? The other thing, I would hope that the powers to be — that the NBA will be well-prepared. The NCAA is not prepared right now. They need to be in concert with the NBA in developing a plan that is specific for men’s college basketball. We should already have a plan and I think what you do is, the NBA has a plan, then we have a plan and you say, well, do they mesh? OK. Oh, that’s pretty good, your plan. In other words, we work a little bit better than our government, where we don’t just sit on both sides of the aisle.”