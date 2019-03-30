USA Today Sports

Kevin Chouinard: Hawks injury list for tomorrow vs. Buc…

24 mins ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks injury list for tomorrow vs. Bucks is long: Kent Bazemore (left adductor strain) is questionable. Taurean Prince (bilateral foot soreness) is questionable. Dewayne Dedmon (left ankle soreness) is out. Plumlee, Poythress, Spellman also out.

Storyline: Dewayne Dedmon Injury
March 30, 2019 | 6:03 pm EDT Update
At his pregame press conference Saturday at Capital One Arena, Krzyzewski said it’s too soon to be certain players like Williamson and Barrett, a pair of first-team All-Americans this year, would have automatically gone straight to the NBA out of high school. “I don’t think that it’s a done deal that everyone will do that because a big thing about going to the NBA is staying in the NBA and trying to be prepared once you go in there, not just physically but emotionally,” the Hall of Fame coach said.
Mike Krzyzewski: “I applaud and I’m glad the kids will be given the opportunity to make a decision. Am I ready to do that? The other thing, I would hope that the powers to be — that the NBA will be well-prepared. The NCAA is not prepared right now. They need to be in concert with the NBA in developing a plan that is specific for men’s college basketball. We should already have a plan and I think what you do is, the NBA has a plan, then we have a plan and you say, well, do they mesh? OK. Oh, that’s pretty good, your plan. In other words, we work a little bit better than our government, where we don’t just sit on both sides of the aisle.”
March 30, 2019 | 5:45 pm EDT Update
