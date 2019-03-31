Atlanta Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon will undergo a non-…
Atlanta Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon will undergo a non-surgical procedure later this week to address ongoing left ankle soreness and will miss the remainder of the season. Following the procedure, he will begin a short period of unloading and rehabilitation before returning to regular workouts.
March 31, 2019 | 10:33 am EDT Update
On Saturday, they collided in a matchup of two of the top restricted free agent point guards on the market this summer, headed in different directions. Russell, who earned his first All-Star selection this season, has put himself in the conversation for the Most Improved Player award and a new contract potentially worth over $20 million annually by becoming a leader and carrying the Nets into playoff contention. “Everybody was wrong obviously,” Russell said of what people think of him. “Everybody was wrong about me, so I don’t have to say anything.”
Knicks coach David Fizdale has finally reinstalled shot-blocking rookie Mitchell Robinson as his starting center for the remainder of the season. With seven games left, including Saturday night’s 100-92 loss to the Heat, Fizdale also started using second-year man Luke Kornet at starting power forward, as the Knicks decide whether the former Vanderbilt big man should be re-signed.
Former Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis allegedly punched his neighbor in the face as he raped her, police sources told The Post on Sunday. The 7-foot-3 Latvian allegedly unleashed the brutal attack Feb. 7, 2018 inside his penthouse at the soaring Sky building in Midtown West, hours after suffering a devastating knee injury. The woman, who is in her 20s, told the cops about the assault last week and her allegations are considered credible, sources said.
March 31, 2019 | 8:04 am EDT Update
Magic keeping Michael Carter-Williams?
The Magic signed Carter-Williams to a second 10-day contract on Monday, and it appears certain the team will sign him for the remainder of the season when that contract expires on Apr. 4. If Orlando makes the playoffs, the Magic would have to waive someone for Carter-Williams to be playoff eligible. The reason? Because Mo Bamba, Isaiah Briscoe, Markelle Fultz and Timofey Mozgov were all dealing with long-term injuries that prevent them from playing, the NBA granted the Magic an injury hardship waiver to allow Carter-Williams to become the 16th player on a conventional contract on their roster.
But if a team finishes the regular season with 16 or more players on its roster, a player signed via a hardship waiver would be ineligible to play or practice during the postseason. If a team finishes the regular season with 15 or fewer players on its roster, any of those 15 would be playoff eligible, even if he was signed via a hardship exception (assuming he was otherwise eligible). The two most likely candidates to be waived would be Jerian Grant or Briscoe.
Donatas Urbonas: Donatas Motiejunas can’t join San Antonio Spurs due to visa issues yet. Spurs are also involved and try to push the authorities to make the process faster. It’s been a week since the report Motiejunas signed with Spurs.
He turned in a solid performance, scoring 16 points to go along with seven rebounds and three assists while helping to lead the Heat to a 100-92 victory over the Knicks on Saturday. “You love playing here,” Wade said. “You hear about it. When I played here in college, I had the opportunity to play here, the coaches versus cancer classic, it was just immediately that feel. That feel was there. Getting the opportunity to come and play in the NBA has just been special.”