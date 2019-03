On Saturday, they collided in a matchup of two of the top restricted free agent point guards on the market this summer, headed in different directions. Russell, who earned his first All-Star selection this season, has put himself in the conversation for the Most Improved Player award and a new contract potentially worth over $20 million annually by becoming a leader and carrying the Nets into playoff contention. “Everybody was wrong obviously,” Russell said of what people think of him. “Everybody was wrong about me, so I don’t have to say anything.”