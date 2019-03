Their 99-90 victory Saturday over the Portland Trail Blazers was their 11th in a row at home. That ties the second-longest home streak in the NBA this season, one short of Denver’s run. “It’s what we want,” Casey said. “We have some of the best fans, some of the most knowledgeable fans. People back in Toronto got upset, thought I was (disrespecting) them, but this organization has had three (championship) parades. They know winning basketball. They know what a championship looks like, tastes like and feels like.”