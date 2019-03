Junior forward Killian Tillie and sophomore guard Zach Norvell Jr. are among the Bulldogs who could submit their names, if only to go through the pre-draft process and gain feedback from NBA scouts who’ll tell them where they need to improve before making the jump to professional basketball. “I’m going to talk it over with my family,” Norvell said. “Not sure yet.” Tillie had a response along the same lines: “It’s way too early right now.”