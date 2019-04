The Athletic received and reviewed a copy of the report — it names the woman but The Athletic has chosen not to disclose her identity — which collates the woman’s legal history, available public records, and social media identities. The report does not shed light on what happened Feb. 7 at Porzingis’ apartment. All four, Riopelle says, agreed that the analysis showed Porzingis was the target of an extortion attempt. However, according to a source, the NBA has not come to the conclusion that the report shows Porzingis is an extortion victim, as Riopelle says, but is instead letting the federal investigation proceed and has not come to any judgment. The league heard of the incident months ago, received a copy of the report and directed it to its legal department. “Based on our investigation everyone agreed that these allegations appeared to be an attempt to extort Mr. Porzingis,” Riopelle said. “Ultimately when they did not stop we went to law enforcement in December, three-and-a-half-months ago, and reported the demands from the complaining witness as an extortion.”