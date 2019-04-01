Kevin Chouinard: Hawks signed center Isaac Humphries, w…
April 1, 2019 | 12:53 pm EDT Update
The team acquired Porzingis in a trade from the Knicks in late January, long before the allegations against him went public, but more than a month after his lawyer says a formal referral of the woman was made to law enforcement. The Mavericks were notified of the FBI investigation of the extortion claim before the trade, sources say, but didn’t know about a sexual assault allegation, a team source asserted. “We’ve been completely transparent with the Mavericks,” Riopelle said, then added, “And as I understand it the Mavericks are supportive of Kris.”
The Mavericks were one of four parties to get a copy of a report created last year by Porzingis’ legal team after he retained Riopelle’s firm following, what the lawyer says, were multiple demands for money by the woman. According to the New York Post, she told police Porzingis had promised her $68,000, so she waited until last week to go to the NYPD, but ultimately he went back on that promise. Riopelle says he performed his own investigation of the situation. The finished review, he says, was sent to the Knicks, the NBA, the players association, and later the Mavericks — a source confirmed that they all received it — as well as the FBI.
The Athletic received and reviewed a copy of the report — it names the woman but The Athletic has chosen not to disclose her identity — which collates the woman’s legal history, available public records, and social media identities. The report does not shed light on what happened Feb. 7 at Porzingis’ apartment. All four, Riopelle says, agreed that the analysis showed Porzingis was the target of an extortion attempt. However, according to a source, the NBA has not come to the conclusion that the report shows Porzingis is an extortion victim, as Riopelle says, but is instead letting the federal investigation proceed and has not come to any judgment. The league heard of the incident months ago, received a copy of the report and directed it to its legal department. “Based on our investigation everyone agreed that these allegations appeared to be an attempt to extort Mr. Porzingis,” Riopelle said. “Ultimately when they did not stop we went to law enforcement in December, three-and-a-half-months ago, and reported the demands from the complaining witness as an extortion.”