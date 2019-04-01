Michael Lee: Ben Simmons on his choice for ROY: "Luka. …
Michael Lee: Ben Simmons on his choice for ROY: “Luka. For sure.” Why? “Same reason as last year. He’s playing better, his team’s winning more games. Trae Young is killin’ it. Same as Donovan. But it’s just, overall, I think Luka’s team has played a little better.”
April 1, 2019 | 3:58 pm EDT Update
Duane Rankin: Igor Kokoskov said after morning shootaround he’s hopeful Deandre Ayton will be available for next game Wednesday vs. #Jazz. Out tonight vs. #Cavs with sprained left ankle suffered Saturday vs. #GrindCity. Ayton was using just one crutch after shootaround instead of two. #Suns
It was immediately unclear if Horton-Tucker was interested in potentially pursuing those avenues or had firmly decided to end his collegiate career. “After speaking with my family and coaching staff at Iowa State, I believe that this is in my best interest to begin the next chapter of my life and declare for the 2019 NBA Draft,” Horton-Tucker said in a statement released on social media.
Lakers forward LeBron James, Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka and former Lakers player James Worthy addressed the golfers prior to teeing off. The 2018-19 team also attended the reception and visited the MIR Audio Video product display room, which included the latest in high-end audio visual equipment and automation. Lakers Head Coach Luke Walton and members of his coaching staff attended the reception and dinner.
April 1, 2019 | 3:35 pm EDT Update
Anthony Slater: Andrew Bogut gives his early takeaways on playing with Kevin Durant: “That he’s arguably the best player in the world.” pic.twitter.com/zQ9YoGhuq9