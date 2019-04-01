USA Today Sports

Michael Lee: Ben Simmons on his choice for ROY: "Luka. …

18 mins ago via MrMichaelLee
Michael Lee: Ben Simmons on his choice for ROY: “Luka. For sure.” Why? “Same reason as last year. He’s playing better, his team’s winning more games. Trae Young is killin’ it. Same as Donovan. But it’s just, overall, I think Luka’s team has played a little better.”

, Uncategorized

, , , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
April 1, 2019 | 3:58 pm EDT Update
Lakers forward LeBron James, Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka and former Lakers player James Worthy addressed the golfers prior to teeing off. The 2018-19 team also attended the reception and visited the MIR Audio Video product display room, which included the latest in high-end audio visual equipment and automation. Lakers Head Coach Luke Walton and members of his coaching staff attended the reception and dinner.
18 mins ago via NBA.com

, , , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

April 1, 2019 | 3:35 pm EDT Update
Home