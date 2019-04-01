Micah Adams: Trae Young is averaging over 25 points per…
April 1, 2019 | 5:28 pm EDT Update
Zion Williams to play World Cup?
Marc Stein: USA Basketball intends to gauge the interest of Duke freshman sensation Zion Williamson in joining the 12-man squad it sends to China for the @FIBAWC in the late summer, league sources say
Brian Lewis: Ed Davis on #Nets playoff push: “A lot of these guys around this time last year they were getting ready for Cancun. So now it’s just staying in the moment, being prepared, being ready & really locking in on the gameplan & knowing how important one possession is.” @Ed Davis
Jonas Valanciunas done for the season
Omari Sanfoka II: Jonas Valanciunas will miss the rest of the season with a grade II ankle sprain, the Grizzlies announce. Another injury blow for the Grizzlies and an unfortunate end to the season for Valanciunas, who had been playing the best basketball of his career.
The Jazz on Monday morning announced that Derrick Favors will miss the game because of back spasms, and the team said on Monday afternoon that Kyle Korver will be out because of right knee soreness. Additionally, the team announced Monday morning that Raul Neto is questionable because of concussion symptoms.
Duane Rankin: “He’s still rehabbing. He did even more conditioning yesterday. He’s close to getting back and playing.” Igor Kokoskov on if #Suns are shutting down TJ Warren. Hasn’t played since Jan. 22 with right ankle soreness/bruise. Will miss 29th straight game tonight vs. #Cavs. #Suns