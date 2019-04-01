Chris Kirschner: John Collins is doubtful for tomorrow'…
Chris Kirschner: John Collins is doubtful for tomorrow’s game because of load management. Taurean Prince is also doubtful with bilateral foot soreness.
April 1, 2019 | 7:03 pm EDT Update
Jon Krawczynski: Robert Covington had arthroscopic surgery today to remove some loose bodies in his right knee and address continued swelling, Wolves say. No timetable for his return, but surgery was done to aid his recovery from a bone bruise.
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets assign Isaiah Hartenstein to the Vipers for tomorrow’s G League Conference finals game.
Keith Pompey: Everyone loves @Boban Marjanovic. The #Sixers reserve center and @Dallas Mavericks owner @Mark Cuban took a moment to shoot threes together before the big man began preparing for the game.
Connor Letourneau: Andre Iguodala is officially listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Denver with left toe soreness.
Ian Begley: Dennis Smith Jr. will not play for the Knicks tonight due to a sore lower back. The injury had kept him out of several games last month.
Jerry Tipton: Cal on players entering NBA Draft: There will be meetings, probably later this week. … “We’ll always roll with what they want to do.”
April 1, 2019 | 6:45 pm EDT Update
KC Johnson: LaVine didn’t travel. Boylen admits they’ve discussed internally shutting everyone down. But not officially there yet. (My emphasis on officially.)