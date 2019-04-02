USA Today Sports

2 hours ago via The Ringer
As Young struggled, Doncic took the league by storm. Young couldn’t avoid the criticism. He would call his dad, Ray Young, and go through a laundry list of concerns. “Why are people saying this? Why are they tweeting that?” he’d ask. “One of the big reasons that he struggled is because of [the Doncic comparisons],” Ray says. “He wanted to prove so many people wrong, prove to the world that he is an NBA player, that he can play. He watches all the TV shows. He reads social media, he does all this stuff. It was only fair for him to feel that way.”

April 2, 2019 | 1:27 am EDT Update

Extension coming for Kenny Atkinson, staff

Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson and his assistant coaches are nearing completion on contract extensions, league sources tell ESPN. Atkinson and his staff are expected to have signed agreements with the Nets in the near future, league sources said. Atkinson has inspired praise throughout the league for the tenacity and improvement that his Nets teams have shown in his nearly three seasons on the job.
2 hours ago via ESPN

Bryan Fonseca: Asked Caris LeVert about Kenny Atkinson saying he played like his early season self today. Caris says he has felt that way for about two weeks and explains why. #Nets #NBA @NetsDaily @CarisLeVert

2 hours ago via Twitter

With the Lakers’ season being so truncated — at least by LeBron’s standards; the organization has missed the postseason for six years running — there was speculation last week that he might fill some of his time by joining Team USA for the FIBA World Cup in China. LeBron never intended to play this summer, even though the team will be coached by Gregg Popovich, a favorite of his. The “Space Jam 2” production schedule was based on the knowledge that, regardless of when the Lakers’ season ended, LeBron would not play for Team USA. “I love everything about Pop, obviously, but this is not a good summer for me,” James said.
2 hours ago via The Athletic

