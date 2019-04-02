As Young struggled, Doncic took the league by storm. Yo…
As Young struggled, Doncic took the league by storm. Young couldn’t avoid the criticism. He would call his dad, Ray Young, and go through a laundry list of concerns. “Why are people saying this? Why are they tweeting that?” he’d ask. “One of the big reasons that he struggled is because of [the Doncic comparisons],” Ray says. “He wanted to prove so many people wrong, prove to the world that he is an NBA player, that he can play. He watches all the TV shows. He reads social media, he does all this stuff. It was only fair for him to feel that way.”
Extension coming for Kenny Atkinson, staff
Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson and his assistant coaches are nearing completion on contract extensions, league sources tell ESPN. Atkinson and his staff are expected to have signed agreements with the Nets in the near future, league sources said. Atkinson has inspired praise throughout the league for the tenacity and improvement that his Nets teams have shown in his nearly three seasons on the job.
Brian Seltzer: After the game, a member of the Mavericks equipment staff stopped by the 76ers locker room to drop off jerseys signed by Dirk Nowitzki for TJ McConnell and Ben Simmons. Simmons’ thoughts on Dirk were short and sweet: “The guy’s a legend.”
Bryan Fonseca: Asked Caris LeVert about Kenny Atkinson saying he played like his early season self today. Caris says he has felt that way for about two weeks and explains why. #Nets #NBA @NetsDaily @CarisLeVert
With the Lakers’ season being so truncated — at least by LeBron’s standards; the organization has missed the postseason for six years running — there was speculation last week that he might fill some of his time by joining Team USA for the FIBA World Cup in China. LeBron never intended to play this summer, even though the team will be coached by Gregg Popovich, a favorite of his. The “Space Jam 2” production schedule was based on the knowledge that, regardless of when the Lakers’ season ended, LeBron would not play for Team USA. “I love everything about Pop, obviously, but this is not a good summer for me,” James said.
On the other hand, LeBron has not ruled out a return to Team USA for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan. He is a two-time Olympic gold medalist who played for the United States at the 2004 (bronze), ’08 and ’12 Games. “Yeah, that’s a possibility,” LeBron said of Tokyo 2020. “It depends on how I feel. I love the Olympics.”