Henry Abbott: I’m as delighted as anyone by Trae Young. I want to watch! But let’s understand why he shouldn’t win Rookie of the Year: He is the worst-rated NBA defender. Dead last. It’s not his fault, necessarily, as a tiny rookie guard. Nor is it a criticism, but that’s where we are.
April 2, 2019 | 3:58 pm EDT Update
Jason Anderson: The @Sacramento Kings have signed BJ Johnson, who will remain with the Orlando Magic’s G League affiliate in Lakeland, Fla. pic.twitter.com/uxnMtf7EP1
Chris Haynes: Draymond Green fined $35,000, Stephen Curry fined $25,000 and Kevin Durant fined $15,000 for their parts in criticizing an official. pic.twitter.com/3BlTsaELWo
April 2, 2019 | 2:51 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Washington job has appeal to current GM’s under contract elsewhere too. Pelicans search has been underway, with Brooklyn’s Trajan Langdon, Golden State’s Larry Harris and Houston’s Gersson Rosas set to interview this week, per sources.
Chase Hughes: With Grunfeld fired, Tommy Sheppard will serve as interim head of the Wizards’ front office. He will report to Ted Leonsis as they begin a search for a new GM/team president. Sheppard will be a candidate, per the team.