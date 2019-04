I think you know by now that when I pull you aside for one of these visits that I’m going to ask about Luka Doncic. All of us media types thought coming into the season that you were going to take him under your wing and mentor your fellow European. That didn’t really happen, but you guys did become quite the comedy duo off the floor. What kind of relationship have you built with the likely rookie of the year? DIRK NOWITZKI: He’s just such a confident young man that there’s not much you can really tell him. He’s got the experience, he’s got the confidence in crunchtime already — all that I had to work for. He’s got the ability to forget anything that just happened five seconds ago, 10 seconds ago, and make another big play. That usually develops a lot later than 19 or 20. But off the floor, man, he is a kid. He’s never serious off the floor and obviously I’m not, either. He loves to have fun. We joke about everything and anything at all times. He’s just a funny dude. We enjoy our time together — I guess he took me under his wing.