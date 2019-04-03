Chris Kirschner: John Collins is expected to play tomor…
April 2, 2019 | 9:10 pm EDT Update
Connelly, who grew up in nearby Baltimore and has been in charge of the Nuggets front office since 2013, began his NBA career as an intern with the Wizards in 1996, when he was a student at Catholic University. Washington hired him as a full-time video coordinator in 1999. He worked his way up through the front office until becoming assistant general manager of the Hornets in 2010 and eventually heading to Denver three years later.
He and Wizards interim GM Tommy Sheppard are close friends from Connelly’s Washington days. Wizards owner Ted Leonsis, who also owns the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals, has told Sheppard that he has a real chance at the permanent job.
STEIN: How much better are you feeling physically over the past month compared with where you were the last couple of times we chatted? DIRK NOWITZKI: It’s been a lot better. It was so hard to try to fight back in the middle of the season — for seven weeks I pretty much did nothing. I couldn’t really enjoy myself for most of December and January. If I don’t get that inflamed tendon in my foot, maybe I’m actually having a decent year. I worked hard to get back to a decent level where I could play and compete with the guys. The last few weeks, I’m moving better, I’m feeling better, I’m playing more minutes, so I’ve been able to enjoy my time again on the court.
Your statistics for the season are going to look out of place compared with the level you’ve been at for the bulk of your career. Do you look at the numbers? DIRK NOWITZKI: No. This year is kind of beyond stats. December and January were just so bad — I didn’t have my legs or my wind so obviously it was hard to get a shooting rhythm going. Coming off the bench was new, too. But like I said, I’m glad I turned the corner a little bit the last few weeks and I’m having fun competing with my teammates again.
I think you know by now that when I pull you aside for one of these visits that I’m going to ask about Luka Doncic. All of us media types thought coming into the season that you were going to take him under your wing and mentor your fellow European. That didn’t really happen, but you guys did become quite the comedy duo off the floor. What kind of relationship have you built with the likely rookie of the year? DIRK NOWITZKI: He’s just such a confident young man that there’s not much you can really tell him. He’s got the experience, he’s got the confidence in crunchtime already — all that I had to work for. He’s got the ability to forget anything that just happened five seconds ago, 10 seconds ago, and make another big play. That usually develops a lot later than 19 or 20. But off the floor, man, he is a kid. He’s never serious off the floor and obviously I’m not, either. He loves to have fun. We joke about everything and anything at all times. He’s just a funny dude. We enjoy our time together — I guess he took me under his wing.
Connor Letourneau: Kerr said he’s really comfortable with the state of the roster as the Warriors near the playoffs. That doesn’t bode well for Damion Lee’s chances of making the postseason roster.