That contract reality is wrapped in a real-life reality, which has Livingston — caring for a young family rooted in the Bay Area, doing more maintenance than ever on his aching left knee — thinking this could be the final season of his NBA playing career. It’s not decided officially. He’s not announcing anything. As the playoffs near and the chance for a fourth Warriors title in five years creeps closer, the focus is on the task at hand. But during the 82-game, seven-month journey, it’s hard not to let a mind wander, to see a guy like Dwyane Wade soaking in all his final moments in every arena so nostalgically and publicly and wonder if, even just privately, you should take more time to smell the basketball roses