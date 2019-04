The All-Star guard for the Toronto Raptors has no problem admitting he reads plenty, and when it comes to the topic that has come to define Lowry — his lack of playoff success — he’s happy to say something else: Look closer. “The last couple years, I’ve played great in the playoffs,” Lowry told ESPN before he and the Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Wednesday night. “This is one thing about the NBA: You play to get to a certain point, and then once you lose, you’re zero. You’re back at the bottom. You have to play to get to that point again, but at the same time, it’s like, ‘Damn. When is it going to come? When is it going to happen?’ “It’s kind of like … it’s a waiting game. But I know Kawhi [Leonard] said these games are practices, but it’s about your team, and it’s about getting work in and continuing to get better as a team. And then in the playoffs, that’s where it matters.