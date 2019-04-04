Carter told Fox Sports Southeast that he is still ready to play in the 2019-20 NBA season. He also added that he is remaining hopeful that a team will express interest in his service next season. “It’s something that I want to do,” Carter said of playing one more season. “I could still give it another year, and hopefully there’s a team out there that wants my service. I’m going to prepare as if I am coming back, and we’ll go from there. I do want to play another year.”
“From everything I’ve heard, it’s done. Yes, he’s leaving… If he so much as gets [the Knicks] into the Conference Finals, he will be beloved there like he never has been at Golden State after 2 Championships.” @RicBucher on Kevin Durant’s free agency
Down the road, more obstacles loom. Antetokounmpo’s contract is up after 2020–21; “We think about it strategically every day,” says Horst. Other franchises can promise brighter glares, glitzier supporting casts. Horst hopes that by building a basketball culture akin to the Spurs’ and the Warriors’—inclusive, personal and “laser-focused on excellence”—the Bucks can re-sign him. (So far, Giannis has said he loves Milwaukee and shows little interest in, as Bud puts it, “all that bulls— and fame.”)
“Not many of these wings or point guards are going to want to partner with LeBron,” said an assistant GM. “LeBron’s best chance at getting another star with him is going to be Anthony Davis, Boogie Cousins, the bigs.”
But if the stars want to win—immediately, sustainably and in one of the two major markets—their best options are the Nets and Clippers. That was the consensus among 10 executives and scouts polled for this story. (All agreed to speak on condition of anonymity.) B/R asked the 10 people to rank the four teams, based solely on basketball considerations: roster, coaching staff, front office and ownership. Seven named the Nets and Clippers as the top two teams, in one order or the other. Three named the Lakers as the top choice. The Knicks were ranked last by eight of the 10 people. The other two ranked them third.
The All-Star guard for the Toronto Raptors has no problem admitting he reads plenty, and when it comes to the topic that has come to define Lowry — his lack of playoff success — he’s happy to say something else: Look closer. “The last couple years, I’ve played great in the playoffs,” Lowry told ESPN before he and the Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Wednesday night. “This is one thing about the NBA: You play to get to a certain point, and then once you lose, you’re zero. You’re back at the bottom. You have to play to get to that point again, but at the same time, it’s like, ‘Damn. When is it going to come? When is it going to happen?’ “It’s kind of like … it’s a waiting game. But I know Kawhi [Leonard] said these games are practices, but it’s about your team, and it’s about getting work in and continuing to get better as a team. And then in the playoffs, that’s where it matters.
And that chip is fueled by hearing and reading the way people talk about him, and about his past performances. “I read it, and they fuel me, but it doesn’t bother me,” Lowry said. “They’ve got their own things. They’re going to say what they want to say, no matter what happens. They’re going to say it no matter what happens. “I laugh,” he said. “I take it as, ‘OK, cool.’ I hear it. Let me go and just do my job. That’s all I can do. I ain’t gonna go prove them wrong. Whether I prove them right or wrong, they are still going to say whatever. They’re looking at playoff series from my first two years. They don’t look at the last three.”
This turn-up has been a revelation. Curry went 4 for 15 from deep in a loss to Phoenix on March 10. He followed that with a 3-for-9 outing in a home nail-biting victory over Houston. At that point, he was shooting 36.6 percent from 3 after the All-Star break (48 of 131). In his first nine seasons combined, he shot 46.5 percent after the All-Star Game. He was in a legit slump. Then, suddenly, it went away. What changed? “I started wearing contacts,” Curry said late Tuesday, pulling his white “Ten in the Town” hat down on his head, creating an awning for his beaming eyes. “No, I’m serious.”