April 4, 2019 | 12:44 pm EDT Update
Jeff Duncan: The Pelicans began conducting interviews for their vacant GM position at 9 a.m. this morning. Have confirmed the following candidates are on their list: Danny Ferry, David Griffin, Larry Harris, Trajan Langdon, Gersson Rosas, Tommy Sheppard.
It could get REALLY awkward at the Rivers family dinner table during the holidays … ’cause Austin and Doc are prepping to face off in the playoffs — and the NBAer is lookin’ to embarrass his dad!! If the NBA postseason started right now, Houston and L.A. would be set up to play in the first round. But, that possibility didn’t prevent the 2 from breaking bread together at Craig’s on Wednesday. TMZ Sports spoke with the Rivers boys about the possible matchup … and Doc jokes he hopes Austin will take it easy on the Clips … but he ain’t holding his breath.
JR Smith will permanently honor the late Nipsey Hussle everywhere he goes … getting an insanely realistic tattoo of the slain rapper on his leg!! The heavily-tatted NBA star showed off the fresh ink job on Wednesday … posting a pic of his new art of Nipsey’s face on his right leg. Nipsey was shot and killed outside his L.A. clothing store on Sunday. Names like LeBron James, Odell Beckham and Russell Westbrook have posted tributes honoring the late rapper. “Praying for your family bro!” Smith said on Sunday. “WE GOT TO STOP KILLING EACH OTHER MAN THE SH*T SAD!!”
