Chandler, now a forward with the Clippers, is a longtime proponent of a sports performance trend taking shape around the NBA. While he’s done it on his own, several teams have instituted blood testing of their players in hopes of understanding how their bodies respond to the grind of a long season and how to maximize their play. The Athletic has identified the Clippers, Hawks, Knicks and Mavericks as teams that perform tests — the New York Times was the first to report New York and Dallas, who contract with Orreco for the testing. Chandler does his testing separate from the Clippers, but shares results . Teams approach this testing with different levels of privacy. The Mavericks allowed their head trainer to discuss it publicly, while the Knicks declined comment to The Athletic. The Hawks and Clippers confirmed that they tested their players but did not want to go into specifics, although a Hawks spokesperson said the team has done it for several seasons and will continue to do so, planning to ramp up this offseason and going forward.