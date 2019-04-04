Chandler, now a forward with the Clippers, is a longtim…
Chandler, now a forward with the Clippers, is a longtime proponent of a sports performance trend taking shape around the NBA. While he’s done it on his own, several teams have instituted blood testing of their players in hopes of understanding how their bodies respond to the grind of a long season and how to maximize their play. The Athletic has identified the Clippers, Hawks, Knicks and Mavericks as teams that perform tests — the New York Times was the first to report New York and Dallas, who contract with Orreco for the testing. Chandler does his testing separate from the Clippers, but shares results. Teams approach this testing with different levels of privacy. The Mavericks allowed their head trainer to discuss it publicly, while the Knicks declined comment to The Athletic. The Hawks and Clippers confirmed that they tested their players but did not want to go into specifics, although a Hawks spokesperson said the team has done it for several seasons and will continue to do so, planning to ramp up this offseason and going forward.
With LeBron James missing the playoffs altogether for the first time since the 2004-05 season with the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated from contention, Curry and the Golden State Warriors will see something this postseason that the NBA hasn’t experienced in 14 seasons. “It’s different but what is it? [Eight] straight Finals he went to?” Curry said at the Warriors’ morning shootaround before facing the Lakers for the final time this regular season. “I’m sure it’s a different experience for him, for better or worse.”
After facing James in the last four NBA Finals, Curry fully expects his rival to “regroup” with the Lakers for next season. “Obviously, the rest of the league continues to go, a lot of talent, a lot of great storylines, people chasing championships,” Curry said. “But he’s had an amazing run. Pretty sure he’ll be able to reset for next year and regroup. It’s just different [with James not in the postseason].”
Shams Charania: Iowa State sophomore Lindell Wigginton tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium he is entering the NBA draft and planning to hire agent. Full letter from one of the nation’s best guards, who was hampered by injury early in season and is now recovered for predraft.
What thoughts are crossing your mind with the NBA 2019 draft coming up? Goga Bitadze: Definitely, the NBA was and is my dream. When I hear about me getting drafted and getting in the NBA is a really big thing for me. It motivates me, even more, to work harder and focus on basketball. Right now, I’m more focused on my team, we’re in the Adriatic League semifinals right now.
Madsen received permission from the Lakers organization to sit down with BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe and senior associate athletic director Brian Santiago, who oversees the basketball program. According to Deseret News sources, the meeting took place in Los Angeles last weekend.
Sitting next to his parents and his aunt and uncle, Phil and Carol Morant, at the office of his agent, Jim Tanner of Tandem Sports and Entertainment, Morant explained his decision Saturday to become a pro and his journey from lightly recruited player in South Carolina to lottery pick. “I didn’t try to force the decision to come out early,” Morant told USA TODAY Sports. “Me and my family just talked it over and felt like now is the right time and made that decision.”