Chris Kirschner: Tomorrow’s game against Orlando: Kent Bazemore (left adductor strain) is doubtful. Kevin Huerter (mid-back pain) is doubtful.
April 4, 2019 | 7:27 pm EDT Update
Dwain Price: Carlisle on Kristaps Porzingis practicing with the Mavs’ first unit today: “KP got some good work with the first group, so it was very good. (But) he’s not playing in any games this year. That’s been the plan all along.” @Dallas Mavericks #Mavs
Rod Beard: In preliminary injury report for Friday vs. #Thunder, #Pistons list Blake Griffin (left knee soreness) as questionable. Luke Kennard (right foot soreness) is probable. Here’s a new one: Svi Mykhailiuk (left index finger fracture) is OUT.
Andy Larsen: Favors and Korver remain out for the Jazz vs. Sacramento. Jae Crowder is probable. Ricky Rubio and now Raul Neto (ankle soreness) are both questionable
Matt Weitzel: Tyler Cook is still finalizing his decision regarding his future. Tyler appreciates your interest and will make an official announcement when he is ready. #Hawkeyes
Following a tremendous season, junior guard Bryce Aiken has announced his intention add his name for consideration for the 2019 NBA Draft. “I am excited for the opportunity to see where I stand in this process the NBA has created,” said Aiken. “My goal has always been to be a Harvard graduate and an NBA player”
The regular season of the NBA is winding down, that means the playoffs are just around the corner. To get you excited the league has launched the “Heroes Wanted” commercial, featuring Michael B. Jordan as the narrator. The Black Panther star will lend his voice to the superhuman abilities of the NBA’s best stars and builds anticipation for everything that will go down in the road to the NBA Finals.
Dante Exum isn’t letting an injury stop him from making moves. The Utah Jazz point guard, who has been out of action since suffering a partially torn patellar tendon in mid-March, has bought a newly built home in Venice for $3.36 million.
April 4, 2019 | 6:46 pm EDT Update
Allen Crabbe out indefinitely
Michael Scotto: Brooklyn Nets guard Allen Crabbe underwent successful right knee arthroscopy today. No timeline was issued for his return. Crabbe has an $18.5 million player option for next season.