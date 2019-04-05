Ferry, who is currently the Pelicans’ interim GM, wan…
Ferry, who is currently the Pelicans’ interim GM, wants the Wizards job, according to multiple sources with knowledge of his thought process. And why wouldn’t he? He’s from Washington and is a DeMatha alum. His father, Bob, was a two-time Executive of the Year who built the Bullets’ 1978 championship team. Ferry ran the Cavaliers for half a decade and — aside from Griffin — might have the strongest on-paper résumé of anyone else on this list. He can take credit for that ‘starless,’ 2015 Hawks team that won 60 games and downed the Wizards in the second round of the playoffs. But he hasn’t been able to find a full-time GM gig after his stint with the Hawks ended because of racially insensitive comments he made about Luol Deng on a conference call.
April 5, 2019 | 9:47 am EDT Update
Memphis adding Tyler Zeller
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent center Tyler Zeller is signing with Memphis for rest of the season, league sources tell ESPN. Grizzlies are waiving Dusty Hannahs.
While the media was gathered around his locker following Tuesday’s loss to the Houston Rockets, Cauley-Stein turned to rookie Marvin Bagley III and said: “I can’t wait to get out.” Cauley-Stein had a certain look on his face. Bagley used sentence fragments to warn Cauley-Stein not to say anything crazy to reporters.
Was Cauley-Stein saying he wanted out of Sacramento? I didn’t ask that question because I thought the implication was clear. Sure, he said it would be difficult to leave, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he feels wanted and wants to stay.
Cauley-Stein — still sitting, thankfully — insisted he just wanted to get out of the locker room, saying the “vibe” wasn’t right that night, a valid explanation that allayed my skepticism. So maybe he doesn’t want out. Now what? “I just want to hoop freely,” Cauley-Stein said. “That’s kind of the biggest thing for me, just going somewhere, whether it’s here or anywhere else, and taking that next evolution to the game where you’re not just a rim runner.”
No more. LeBron’s already eliminated. That’s a strange reality the league must cope with in the coming weeks. Is it strange for Durant, his biggest positional rival? “Is it strange?” Durant said. “Nah, it’s not really strange because he’s been on the East Coast for so long. You only run into him in the Finals. It’s weird playing on the West Coast. “It don’t feel any different. But seeing how many years he’s played in the playoffs and how precious the summers are for us — when we get to relax, get away from the game, the life a little bit — this is the first time in a while. I wonder how that’s going to be for him. I’m sure he needs the rest. I know it’s going to be a little weird for him. Definitely want to ask him about it.”
Changes are expected this offseason. Many have speculated that Luke Walton, the former Warriors assistant, is likely out as coach. “I wish him the best for the future,” Curry said. “Who knows what will happen. But he’s a great coach. Anybody would be lucky to have him leading the team.”
“He’s holding up fine,” Steve Kerr said. “Luke is born for this job. He really is. Not only his basketball mind, which is top notch, but he’s a guy that has as good a feel for the game as anybody I’ve ever been around. His temperament is perfect for this job. Luke has done a great job in keeping his poise and keeping his team playing and just handling all of the storm that has been thrown their way.”