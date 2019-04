No more. LeBron’s already eliminated. That’s a strange reality the league must cope with in the coming weeks. Is it strange for Durant, his biggest positional rival? “Is it strange?” Durant said. “Nah, it’s not really strange because he’s been on the East Coast for so long. You only run into him in the Finals. It’s weird playing on the West Coast. “It don’t feel any different. But seeing how many years he’s played in the playoffs and how precious the summers are for us — when we get to relax, get away from the game, the life a little bit — this is the first time in a while. I wonder how that’s going to be for him. I’m sure he needs the rest. I know it’s going to be a little weird for him. Definitely want to ask him about it.”